5 reasons why Rohit Sharma can claim No.1 spot in ODI rankings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 30 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma’s career is not too dissimilar to a roller coaster ride. He who made his debut way back in 2007 as a middle-order batsman and remained an ordinary batsman in the initial years. He wasn’t an automatic selection in the eleven as Raina took his place mostly. The first 6 years of Rohit turned out to be a mediocre as he didn’t have anything special to remember him by once he retires.

Rohit was promoted to open in 2013 by MS Dhoni which turned out to be a fruitful decision for both India and Rohit Sharma. Since then he has hardly looked back. With 3 double centuries to his name and consistent performances, he has cemented his place in the team for next year World Cup.

Rohit was made the deputy to Virat Kohli when Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy. In the absence of regular skipper Kohli, Rohit led the Indian team in recently concluded Asia Cup to the title. The opener shined with the bat as he accumulated 317 runs in 5 outings along with Shikhar Dhawan who topped the charts with 342 runs in 5 outings.

In the latest ODI rankings, Rohit moved to a career-best second position in the chart led by Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan jumped up by 4 places to secure 5th position. Having reached the second spot, it is not tough for Rohit to top the chart. Here are 5 reasons why Rohit can claim No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings.

#1 Current form:

Rohit with his beautiful strokes has been in top-notch form in the recent past. The right-hander who has played 14 ODIs in 2018 and has scored 641 runs with an amazing average of 58.27. He has scored even better in 2017 where he has piled up 1293 runs in 21 outings.

With the form he is in, it is clear that he has learnt the art of playing big innings and we can hope a lot of such innings in the future. India is set to play ODI series against West Indies (Home), Australia and New Zealand (Away) before World Cup which gives an ample opportunity for Rohit to claim the top spot.

1 / 5 NEXT