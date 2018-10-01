Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma doesn't deserve a place in India's Test side

Pratik Doshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.92K   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:53 IST

After winning the recently concluded Asia Cup, there has been a buzz around the cricketing fraternity about Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's Test side. Hitman fans have been agitated on why he has not been chosen, despite his tremendous performances with the bat. In the ODI format, he is number 2 in the ICC rankings, just behind Virat Kohli. Experts like Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have been surprised by his exclusion from the Test side. Yet, it doesn't seem like India's limited overs vice-captain will play red ball cricket anytime soon.

Now, while some of his fans might feel agitated by this, there are plenty of reasons behind his exclusion. Let's have a look at 5 major reasons why he has been omitted from India's Test side and why he doesn't deserve a place in India's red ball team.

Enter captio

1. Flat track bully - Inability to play the moving ball

The fact that Rohit Sharma and the seaming ball are not good friends is no surprise. He seems just as clueless against the moving ball, as he feels comfortable against the straight ball.

Most of Rohit Sharma's runs, be it his double hundreds in ODIs or centuries in Test cricket, have come against weak bowling attacks on flat wickets, with hardly any pressure to score runs. Yes, he has scored runs abroad in white ball cricket and also in some important matches.

Yet his conversion rate has been disastrous. His technical deficiency playing against the moving ball has been found out on tours of Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England. Yet, he has not worked on it and succeeded to overcome it.

With India focusing on winning Test matches abroad, it seems too huge a risk to select Rohit unless he proves himself by consistently scoring runs against the moving ball and quality bowling attacks in high-pressure situations.

