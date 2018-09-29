Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be made India's ODI captain

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    29 Sep 2018, 01:58 IST

Enter Ro
Rohit looked confident leading the side

India won the Asia Cup 2018 by defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in the final. It was a comprehensive performance by the Indian team throughout the Asia Cup and they clearly looked a mile ahead of the other teams. 

However, India weren't considered the pre-tournament favourites. One of the major reasons for this was the absence of Virat Kohli. In the past couple of years, the Indian team seemed to be over-dependent on the ace batsman. While his batting was obviously going to be missed, questions were also raised over the team's leadership in Kohli's absence.

But Rohit Sharma stole the show. Rohit, who had captained India before, looked at home as captain, winning a lot of accolades for his astute leadership. His success as captain has given food for thought about India's ODI captaincy. 

There is strong reasoning behind this thought-process and we will try to figure out why Rohit Sharma is a better choice than Virat Kohli for India's ODI captaincy. Here are five reasons why Rohit Sharma should be given the ODI captaincy permanently.

#5 Taking some burden off Kohli's shoulders

K
Kohli has been a playing a lot of cricket

Virat Kohli has too much on his plate right now. Apart from being India's number one batsman across all formats, Kohli also has the toughest job in world cricket, that of captaining the Indian cricket team. He also plays non-stop cricket throughout the year.

So much cricket and responsibilities must be taking a toll on Kohli, both physically and mentally. And thus, cricket experts and pundits feel that Rohit Sharma should be made the ODI captain, in order to take some pressure off Kohli and allow him to play solely as a batsman.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
