5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should not captain team India in the 2019 World Cup

Indian cricket never stops to grow and amaze us. This current team is the next big thing in World Cricket and make no mistake, a team to beat as well.

One aspect that has always fascinated us is the presence of leaders within the team. They have no shortage of leaders and even if there is, they have the great MS Dhoni to guide the new skipper. Not many teams have this. Australia is struggling to find a winning captain with less than a year to go for the World Cup. On the other hand, India has Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (in case both of those players aren't available). They are tried and tested captains in world cricket and both have tasted some massive success.

Who's better?

The mantle currently rests with Rohit Sharma as Virat was rested for the recently concluded Asia Cup. Virat is expected to retain the role once he makes a comeback. I use the word "expected" because some people are of the opinion that Rohit Sharma should captain the Indian team in One Day Internationals. I don't agree with this at all.

Rohit Sharma might be a good captain but replacing Virat Kohli is not an easy job and is a vague move, considering the World Cup is less than 9 months away. Let's have a look at 5 reasons why Rohit Sharma shouldn't captain this team in the long run.

#5 IPL success cannot be used as a parameter

Lifting a world trophy and an IPL trophy are two different things

Rohit Sharma has won the IPL thrice with the Mumbai Indians, with him leading on all the three occasions. I don't believe that IPL success should be used as a parameter. There is a fine difference between International cricket and IPL. International cricket is way more intense and presents the players with high-pressure situations more than IPL does.

Yes, Virat Kohli has not won the IPL but we are forgetting that he hasn't failed to lead from the front. He has never had a settled team at his disposal, a team that knows how to deliver the finishing punch. Luck plays an important role in the IPL and Virat Kohli has been unlucky so far. He has been part of three finals with RCB and has lost all three of them. This does tell one a lot.

Virat's captaincy has shown us that this Indian team is willing to fight and won't easily back down from it. This was present during Dada's but somewhat looked faded when Dhoni captained the Test side.

