5 Reasons why the coming years will be the best time for Cricket

Sanjay Pradeep
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    06 Sep 2018, 19:27 IST

Cricket will never be the same
Cricket will never be the same

The public received the ICC's recent myopic announcement of reducing the number of teams in the World Cup to 10 with a huge backlash. Fans, players and experts were furious to know that the ICC was making such a decision with only an eye for profit.

Many speculated this would trigger the demise of cricket. Although most of these are true, it is simply untrue that this can cause the demise of the game. On the contrary, the coming years may be fruitful for cricket, just not from the world cup perspective.

These are the five reasons why we think the coming years will be the best time for cricket:

#5 The inclusion of new Test teams

I
Ireland had a really good showing in their debut test against Asian giants Pakistan

For a really long time, Test cricket had only 10 teams. It was only in 2017, ICC decided that Test cricket needed to expand. The top two associates, Ireland and Afghanistan were promoted to full members.

This not only gives Test cricket a breath of fresh air but also motivates other associates to perform well in the Intercontinental Cup since now they understand they can also play the highest level of cricket.

To be fair, Ireland were valiant even in losing cause. Though Afghanistan was destroyed by India, they have the firepower to come back stronger.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rashid Khan Sam Curran Test cricket
