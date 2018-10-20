5 reasons why Virender Sehwag is India's greatest Test opener

The former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag is one of the greatest cricketers in the world. His mantra of 'see the ball, hit the ball' made him one of the aggressive openers in the history of cricket. He used to play all kinds of the format in the same manner.

Sehwag is the only Indian opener to score more than 7500 runs in both the ODI and Test cricket. However, Sehwag, the Test opener was better than Sehwag, the ODI opener.

He made his Test debut as a middle-order batsman against South Africa in 2001. After a couple of games, his skipper, Sourav Ganguly asked him to open the innings. He then redefined the role of openers in Test cricket.

He has broken several records during his international career. He is arguably the greatest Test opener ever played for India. Here are the 5 reasons why Virender Sehwag is arguably India's greatest Test opener.

#5 Fearless approach

First Test - Day Two: India v Australia

Virender Sehwag's batting approach was fearless. He showed braveness in every delivery he faced. He is one of the fearless cricketers in the world. Sehwag never afraid of facing the bowlers during his career.

With his fearless batting approach, he demolished each and every bowling attack in the world. It's always treated to watch his aggressive batting. While others play carefully to reach the century, Sehwag could smash a huge six to reach triple-century in Tests.

“Up, up and there it is! Huge six! 300 and can you believe it he got it with a six. The audacity to think about just launching one over deep mid-on… a brilliant 300. Here is the new member of the 300 club – Virender Sehwag!”

He also smashed the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Shaun Pollock, and many more during his International career.

