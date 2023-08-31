5 records that Babar Azam broke during his 151-run knock vs Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 

Babar Azam came up with a resounding knock of 151 runs to kickstart the Asia Cup 2023. His innings against Nepal came in a gigantic 238-run win by Pakistan in the inaugural match of the tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, August 30.

The Pakistan skipper opted to bat first and entered the crease after a shaky start. The team had only 21 runs on the board when Azam played his first ball in the sixth over of the innings. In the very next over, he lost another partner in Imam-ul-Haq (5) and was tasked with rebuilding the innings.

Azam was cautious in the early part of his stay before going all guns blazing in the last ten overs. Despite losing Mohammed Rizwan (44) at the halfway mark, Babar continued to pile up runs at will.

Expand Tweet

He found an able ally in Iftikhar Ahmed, who played his natural game and attacked Nepal's bowling attack. By playing some glorious strokes and milking singles and doubles, Babar got to his century in 109 balls.

However, as soon as he reached his ton, the right-hander went berserk and hammered boundaries for fun to propel Pakistan over 300. Azam scored his next 51 runs in only 22 balls, which took Pakistan to 342/6, their highest total in the Asia Cup in 13 years.

During his knock of 151 runs, Azam clubbed 14 exquisite fours and four lusty maximums. Iftikhar also batted wonderfully and made an unbeaten 109 off 71 balls.

There were several records tumbled after Babar Azam's masterclass innings on Wednesday. Here is a compilation of five of those records that were broken against Nepal.

#5 Highest ODI individual score vs Nepal

Babar Azam playing a cut shot vs Nepal [Getty Images]

Nepal bowlers were left helpless against a determined Babar Azam in Multan. His knock of 151 runs is now the highest individual ODI score any batter has had against Nepal.

Expand Tweet

Previously, Michael van Lingen of Namibia held the record when he hammered 133 runs off 137 balls against the Napelese unit in Kirtipur, Nepal, earlier this year.

#4 First captain to score a 150+ score in an Asia Cup game

Ever since becoming Pakistan's skipper in 2020, Babar Azam has led his unit from the front and consistently dished out phenomenal performances.

Owing to his fabulous knock on Wednesday, he broke one record as a skipper as well, as the 28-year-old became the first-ever captain to get a 150+run score in an Asia Cup game.

Virat Kohli's 136 runs against Bangladesh in 2014 was previously the highest individual score by a captain in the Asia Cup.

(Stat credit: )

#3 Highest partnership for Pakistan for 4th wicket or lower in ODIs

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed added a mammoth stand vs Nepal [Getty Images]

The partnership between Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed completely changed the match on its head against Nepal. The duo batted out the opposition and made a striking stand of 214 runs off only 131 balls for the fifth wicket.

The partnership is now the highest partnership for Pakistan for the fourth wicket or lower in ODI history. Previously, Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik held the record when they stitched up 206 runs for the fourth wicket against India at the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy in Centurion.

#2 Second-highest individual score in the history of Asia Cup

Babar Azam is the World's No. 1 ODI batter currently [Getty Images]

Another record that Babar Azam broke on Wednesday was scoring one of the highest individual scores in the history of Asia Cup.

Expand Tweet

His 151-run knock is now the second-highest individual score by any batter in the Asia Cup history. While Babar surpassed Younis Khan's 144 runs (vs Hong Kong), he remains one spot below Virat Kohli's 183-run knock (vs Pakistan in 2012).

#1 Fastest to 19 ODI centuries ever

Babar Azam has the best average in ODI cricket at the moment [Getty Images]

It is needless to say that Azam has been quite outstanding, especially in the 50-over format for Pakistan.

Across 104 ODI matches, the 28-year-old has mustered 5,353 runs at an immaculate average of 59.48. This includes 19 centuries and 28 half centuries. Interestingly, after his ton against Nepal, Babar became the fastest player ever to complete 19 ODI tons.

Expand Tweet

It took him only 102 ODI innings to complete the feat, while South African legend Hashim Amla did it in 104 ODI innings.

(Stat credit: )