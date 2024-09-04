5 records broken by Australia in 1st AUS vs SCO 2024 T20I

Australia annihilated Scotland in the first game of their three-match T20I series on Wednesday, September 4. They chased down a 155-run target in less than 10 overs, completing a record run-chase at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Batting first, the Richie Berrington-led side posted a modest total of 154 on the board, with the top contribution from George Munsey (28). Sean Abbott was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, followed by Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa taking two wickets each.

In response, Australia lost debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) in the first over. However, Travis Head (80 off 25) and Mitchell Marsh (39 off 12) stitched a sensational 113-run stand to dominate the home team. Josh Inglis (27*) and Marcus Stoinis (8*) remained unbeaten as Australia won the game easily.

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the records which were broken during Australia's historic run-chase against Scotland.

#1 Travis Head slams joint-fastest fifty for Australia

Travis Head has been in the form of his life this year. After a terrific IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup, the southpaw continued his blistering form in the first game of this series as well.

Expand Tweet

Head went berserk and produced dazzling strokeplay to reach 50 off 17 balls and record the joint-fastest fifty for Australia in Men's T20Is. In this process, he equalled his teammate Marcus Stoinis' record, who had achieved the feat in the 2022 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

#2 Most consecutive boundaries in an innings

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were unstoppable against the Scottish bowling unit.

Expand Tweet

In an amazing stat, the pair smashed 14 consecutive boundaries between Overs 3.5 and 6. During this period, Head slammed six fours and two sixes and Marsh clobbered three fours and as many sixes.

#3 Highest-ever powerplay score in T20Is

Despite losing Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck in the first over, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were hell bent on their no holds barred approach. It all started with the first ball Marsh faced, which went for a four. Then, the duo looked flawless on a belter of a pitch and a small ground.

Expand Tweet

With 14 consecutive boundaries playing a key role, Australia recorded the most runs (113) in a powerplay in T20Is. They broke South Africa's record of 102 runs, which they created last year against the West Indies.

#4 Fastest-ever successful chase of 150+ in T20Is

The Australian team etched their name into the history books for another record in the shortest format. They now have the fastest-ever successful chase of 150+ runs.

Previously, Estonia held the record after they chased down a 192-run target in 13 overs against Cyprus in June this year.

#5 Joint second-fastest to reach 100-run mark in T20Is

Australia joined South Africa as the second-fastest team to reach the 100-run mark in T20Is.

The Aussie side reached the 100-run mark in 5.3 overs, when Travis Head slammed a four off Bradley Wheal. Similarly, the Proteas had stormed into the three-figure mark in 5.3 overs against West Indies last year, when Quinton de Kock ran for a double against Jason Holder.

Romania reached the 100-run mark in 5.2 overs against Serbia in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️