5 records that were broken on Day 1 of India vs Australia 2023 3rd Test

The India vs Australia 2023 Test series resumed in Indore earlier today. After a long break, the two teams squared off at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, where the Aussies gained the upper hand by the end of the first day's play.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in Indore. However, the decision did not work in India's favor as the home side got all out for just 109 runs. Virat Kohli top-scored for the team with a 22-run knock.

Matthew Kuhnemann destroyed the Indian batting lineup with his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He received fine support from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy as the Aussie bowlers wreaked havoc at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India's bowlers could not replicate Australia's performance. A half-century from opener Usman Khawaja helped the visitors end Day 1 of the third Test at 156/4. Australia will start Day 2 with a first-innings lead of 47 runs.

It was an eventful day in Indore, and here's a list of the five records that were broken during today's play.

#1 Nathan Lyon broke Shane Warne's record in India vs Australia 3rd Test

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon continued to trouble the Indian batters on this tour and recorded a three-wicket haul earlier today. Lyon accounted for the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat in the first innings.

Courtesy of these three wickets, Lyon now owns the record for the highest wickets by a visiting spinner on Asian soil. Shane Warne previously held it with 127 wickets, but Lyon has now overtaken him with 129 scalps.

#2 Australia broke their own record

#INDvAUS Fewest overs taken by Australia to bowl out IND in IND Tests:33.2 ov - today33.5 ov - at Pune, 201740.1 ov - at Pune, 2017 Fewest overs taken by Australia to bowl out IND in IND Tests:33.2 ov - today33.5 ov - at Pune, 201740.1 ov - at Pune, 2017#INDvAUS

The Aussies needed only 33.2 overs to dismiss 10 Indian batters earlier today at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Australia bettered their own record of taking the lowest number of overs to bowl India out in a home Test.

Six years ago, Australia had bowled India out in 33.5 overs during a Test match played in Pune.

#3 Rohit Sharma broke Marnus Labuschagne's record in India vs Australia 3rd Test

#IndvsAus Most times getting stumped out in ICC World Test Championship4 times - Rohit Sharma*3 times - Marnus Labuschagne Most times getting stumped out in ICC World Test Championship4 times - Rohit Sharma*3 times - Marnus Labuschagne#IndvsAus

Indian captain Rohit Sharma managed only 12 runs in the first innings today. Matthew Kuhnemann deceived him with his left-arm spin and got him stumped out.

This was the fourth time Sharma got stumped out in a World Test Championship match. He broke Marnus Labuschagne's record of three stumped-out dismissals.

#4 India broke Bangladesh's record

India vs Australia - 3rd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is known to be a batting paradise, but the pitch for this game is helping the spinners. As mentioned earlier, India lost all 10 wickets for just 109 runs.

India now own the record for the lowest team total in Tests at the Holkar Stadium. Bangladesh previously scored 150 runs in an innings against India in 2019.

#5 Matthew Kuhnemann broke Abu Jayed's record in India vs Australia 3rd Test

India vs Australia - 3rd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Matthew Kuhnemann has set a new record for the best figures by a visiting bowler in Tests at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Kuhnemann bowled a spell of 5/16 earlier today, breaking Abu Jayed's record.

During Bangladesh's Test against India in 2019, Jayed returned with figures of 4/108 in the first innings.

