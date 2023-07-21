5 records that were broken on Day 1 of the second Test between WI and IND 

India continued their domination in the ongoing Test series, as their score at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test read 288/4. The second Test of the two-match Test series is currently being played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

After Kraigg Braithwaite asked the visitors to bat first, the two Indian openers picked up from where they left off their last innings and stitched an opening partnership of 139 runs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 57, skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on a hundred for 80.

The West Indies made a decent comeback in the game when they reduced India to 182/4 after sending back Shubman Gill (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) quickly as well.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja then steadied the ship for India. Kohli looked in sublime touch as he remained unbeaten at 87 till the end of the day. Jadeja scored 36* runs and batted cautiously.

Over the course of Day 1, there were quite a few records that were broken. On that note, here are five of those records that were tumbled during Day 1 of the second Test between the West Indies and India.

#5 Kohli is now the first cricketer to score 50+ runs in his 500th international match

The second Test marks the 500th international match for the modern-day legend. Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has established himself as one of the best players of this generation.

Interestingly, he has now also become the first-ever cricketer to hit a half-century in his 500th international match. Kohli is currently unbeaten at 87* and could also well become the first-ever player to hit a ton in his landmark match.

#4 Rohit and Jaiswal are the first Indian opening pair to hit two consecutive 100+ partnerships in back-to-back Tests outside Asia

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal for India [Getty Images]

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been a major threat to the West Indies throughout the series. Both batters, who never opened together prior to the series, have gelled well and have now put up two successive 100-plus-run partnerships in back-to-back Tests outside Asia.

The duo stitched together 229 runs for the opening wicket in Dominica and added 139 runs in the ongoing Test in Trinidad. This is the first time an Indian opening pair have stitched together two successive 100+run opening stands in two back-to-back Tests outside Asia.

#3 Rohit Sharma is now the batter with the joint-most consecutive Test innings without a single-digit score

Ever since Rohit Sharma started to open the innings for India in Test cricket, he has been a consistent run-getter. On Thursday, he became the first Indian player to score 2,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Interestingly, in his last 29 Test innings, Rohit has not registered a single-digit score. He has joined Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene on the list of registering no single-digit score in most consecutive Test innings.

Jayawardene also went without scoring a single-digit Test score in 29 successive innings from 2001 to 2002.

#2 Rohit Sharma is now the Indian with the fifth-most international runs

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after a fifty [Getty Images]

Another record that Rohit Sharma broke en route to his 80-run knock in Trinidad was becoming the Indian with the fifth-most international runs.

In the 443 matches he has played for India, Rohit has managed to rack up 17,298 runs at an average of 42.92. This is the fifth-highest tally by any Indian, surpassing MS Dhoni on the list. Dhoni, who scored 17,092 runs for Team India, also scored 174 runs for Asia XI, which took his overall international runs to 17,266.

Rohit is now behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (25,548), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Sourav Ganguly (18,575) on the list.

#1 Virat Kohli is now the player with the fifth-most runs in international cricket history

Virat Kohli was determined to add runs under his belt [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli, who has broken records for fun all through his career, tumbled another one during his 87*-run knock on Day 1.

The former Indian captain has toppled every run-scoring charts since his debut. He did so again on Thursday, becoming become the fifth-highest run-getter in international cricket history.

Kohli, who has now taken his overall runs tally to 25,548 in 500 matches, has surpassed South African legend Jaques Kallis on the list. Kallis, over a career of 519 matches, managed 25,534 runs at an average of 49.10.

Kohli is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483) and Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) on the list.