5 records that were broken on Day 3 of the first Test between WI and IND 

Team India handed a humiliating loss to the West Indies in the first Test of a two-match Test series, at the Windsor Park in Dominica. The visitors registered an emphatic win by a huge margin of an innings and 141 runs.

West Indies opted to bat first on a surface that didn't offer help to the spinners. As a result, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and helped India bundle them out for 150 runs in the first innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter India take an 1-0 lead in the series with an emphatic victory

In reply, India tormented the Windies bowlers and piled up a gigantic score of 421 before declaring on Day 3. Later in the day, Ashwin once again wreaked havoc and came up with a spell of 7/71 to skittle out the hosts for 130.

On the back of a dominant show by India and Ashwin's phenomenon bowling, there were several records that were broken by India. On that note, here are five records that were broken on Day 3, which proved to be the final day of the first Test between West Indies and India.

#5 Best Test match figures by an Indian in the West Indies

Ravichandran Ashwin during the first Test [Getty Images]

Across both innings, Ravichandran Ashwin was unplayable for the Windies batters. With his five-wicket haul in the first innings and a seven-wicket haul in the second, Ashwin finished the game with combined Test match bowling figures of 12/156.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



One of the greats of Test cricket



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter Ravichandran Ashwin showing the world his true classOne of the greats of Test cricket

This is now the best-ever Test match bowling figures by an Indian on the West Indies soil. Previously, pacer Ishant Sharma held the record when he took 10/108 in a Test in 2011.

#4 Most runs scored by a team in an innings at Windsor Park in Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma - the two centurions for India [Getty Images]

Despite the pitch offering aid to slower bowlers, Team India batters played significantly well. Especially, the two openers in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma got to their respective hundreds and propelled India to a score of 421/5 declared.

India's 421 runs in the first innings is now the highest team total in a single innings in Tests at Windsor Park in Dominica. West Indies' score of 381/8 against Zimbabwe is now the second-best on the list.

#3 Oldest Indian to take a 10-wicket haul in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating with Virat Kohli [Getty Images]

It's been almost 12 years since Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut in Test cricket for India. Due to his phenomenal record, the Chennai-born tweaker is already considered as one of the all-time great bowlers for India.

In fact, on Friday, he also became the oldest ever Indian to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test. Ashwin took his eighth career 10-wicket haul at 36 years and 300 days old. Previously, Erapalli Prasanna held the record when he took a 10-for against New Zealand, aged 35 years and 247 days, in 1976.

(Stat credit: )

#2 Virat Kohli in now the player with the second-most wins for India

Virat Kohli in action for India vs WI [Getty Images]

From one modern-day great to another, Virat Kohli scored a fighting 76 in the first innings for India. Although he missed out on a possible century, he collected some runs under his belt.

For over a decade now, Kohli has been an out-and-out match-winner for India. The next Test in Trinidad and Tobago will mark Kohli's 500th international game for India.

Across the 499 matches he has played, Kohli has been on the winning side 296 times, which is now the second-most by any Indian. Only Sachin Tendulkar (307) has won more international games in his career for India.

(Stat credit: )

#1 India's biggest win margin in a Test outside Asia

Team India was a class apart vs WI in Dominica [Getty Images]

Owing to such a magnificent performance, Team India broke a massive record of registering their biggest-ever Test match victory outside Asia.

The Rohit Sharma-led side humbled the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs, which is their biggest win margin outside Asia. This victory surpassed the win India registered by an innings and 92 runs against the West Indies in 2016 at the North Sound in Antigua.