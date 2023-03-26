5 records that were broken during South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I

South Africa and West Indies entertained cricket fans around the world with a runfest on a Super Sunday match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion earlier today (26 March). The Caribbeans scored 258/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first, and then South Africa chased down the 259-run target in 18.5 overs.

Quinton de Kock and Johnson Charles scored centuries for their respective teams, while the other batters chipped in with some vital cameos. It was a forgettable day for the bowlers. 12 out of the 13 bowlers who bowled an over in the game had an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

Multiple records were broken at the SuperSport Park earlier today, and here's a list of five of those records.

#1 South Africa broke Bulgaria's record in T20I cricket

South Africa chased a 259-run target earlier today in Centurion, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase in the shortest format of the game at the international level.

Bulgaria previously held the record for scoring 246/4 in a successful run-chase against Serbia last year. Among Test playing nations, Australia owned the record for the highest successful T20I run-chase, having chased down a 244-run target against New Zealand in 2018.

#2 West Indies broke Serbia's record in T20I cricket

Serbia held the record for conceding the highest number of runs in the second innings of a T20I match. Last year during the match against Bulgaria, Serbia ended up giving away 246 runs in the second innings.

West Indies have broken Serbia's record now. The Men in Maroon leaked 259 runs in just 18.5 overs.

#3 Johnson Charles broke Chris Gayle's record

Johnson Charles was the top run-scorer for West Indies in this high-scoring T20I match. The hard-hitter amassed 118 runs off just 46 balls while batting at number three for the visitors. He smashed 10 fours and 11 sixes.

Charles touched triple figures in 39 balls, breaking Chris Gayle's record for the fastest T20I hundred for West Indies. Gayle hit a century off 47 balls against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

#4 South Africa broke West Indies' record

The Proteas openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks launched an all-out assault on the Caribbean bowlers in the powerplay overs. They added 102 runs in the first six overs, creating a new record for the highest team total in the powerplay of a T20I game.

West Indies owned the record before this game. The Men in Maroon scored 98 runs in the first six overs of a game against Sri Lanka in 2021.

#5 South Africa vs West Indies broke India vs WI's record

The two teams aggregated a total of 517 runs in the T20I between the Proteas and the Men in Maroon earlier today. This was the first instance in T20I cricket history where over 500 runs were scored.

The record for the highest aggregate in a T20I previously belonged to India vs West Indies T20I of 2016, where they scored a total of 489 runs. West Indies had scored 245/6, and in reply, India finished at 244/4.

