5 records made by Lhuan-dre Pretorius during his knock of 153 on debut in ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test

Young South African sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius had a magnificent Test debut. South Africa are in Zimbabwe and the first Test of their two-match series began on Saturday, June 28, in Bulawayo. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius made his Test debut at 19. Walking out to bat at number five, the young left-hander smashed a record century, making a terrific start to his career in the longest format. He made 153 runs off just 160 balls, hitting 11 fours and four maximums at a strike-rate of 95.62.

As the day's play came to an end, the Proteas reached 418/9, getting to a solid position. This was also Pretorius' international debut as he is yet to feature in an ODI and T20I for South Africa. He has played seven first-class matches and has scored 485 runs with three hundreds and a half-century.

On that note, here are four records made by Lhuan-dre Pretorius during his sensational 153-run knock on Test debut against Zimbabwe.

#5 Third South African batter to score 150 or more on Test debut

Lhuan-dre Pretorius became only the third South African batter to score in excess of 150 runs in a single innings on Test debut. Former left-handed batter Jacques Rudolph has the highest score by a South African batter on Test debut. He scored an unbeaten 222 in the first innings against Bangladesh in 2003.

Former batter Andrew Hudson is behind Rudolph with 163 runs in the first innings on his Test debut against the West Indies in 1992. Pretorius is behind Hudson and Rudolph with a score of 153. It is also the third highest individual score by a South African batter on Test debut.

#4 Fastest 150 by a South African batter in Tests

Lhuan-dre Pretorius took 157 balls to get to the 150-run mark. With this, he became the South African batter to score the fastest 150 in Test matches, beating the record of former great AB de Villiers.

De Villiers had gotten to the 150-run mark in 162 balls when he had scored a 184-ball 169 against Australia in 2012. Moreover, Pretorius also became the batter with the second fastest 150 on Test debut. He is only behind former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had achieved the feat in just 131 balls against Australia in 2013.

#3 7th South African batter to score a century on Test debut

With a century on his Test debut, Lhuan-dre Pretorius became only the seventh South African to get to the three-figure mark in their very first Test match. He joined an elite list of South African cricketers to have scored hundreds on their Test debut.

The other six players in this list are - Andrew Hudson (1992), Jacques Rudolph (2003), Alviro Petersen (2010), Faf du Plessis (2013), Stiaan van Zyl (2015), and Stephen Cook (2016).

#2 Fastest century for South Africa on Test debut

Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored his century off just 112 balls, which is the fastest by a South African batter on Test debut. He broke Stiaan van Zyl's record, who had scored a century on his Test debut off 129 balls and previously held the record.

Additionally, he also became the youngest batter to score 150 on Test debut. He broke the legendary former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad's record, who was 19 years and 119 days old when he scored 163 against New Zealand in 1976.

#1 Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the youngest South African batter to score a century on Test debut

Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest South African batter to score a century on Test debut, aged 19 years and 93 days old. Jacques Rudolph previously held the record when he scored a hundred on his Test debut against Bangladesh aged 21 years and 355 days old.

Moreover, Pretorius also became the youngest South African batter to score a half-century on Test debut when he crossed the 50-mark before getting to his hundred. He broke Graeme Pollock's record, who had achieved the feat at the age of 19 years and 317 days.

