5 records made by Rishabh Pant during his 118 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant slammed a magnificent hundred in the second innings of the first Test between England and India. The Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

Walking out to bat at number five, Rishabh Pant made 118 runs off 140 balls. While he took his time initially, Pant was seen batting with his usual approach as the innings progressed, taking the attack to the bowlers. The left-hander smashed 15 boundaries and three sixes in his knock.

Pant had also scored a century in India's first innings, putting up a sensational display with the bat in this Test, playing a crucial role in the middle order. On that note, here are five records he made during his 118-run knock in the first Test between England and India.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 Rishabh Pant has the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England

Rishabh Pant now has the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England. Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni held the record previously with 778 runs from 23 innings.

With his 118-run knock, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record and now sits at the top with 808 runs from 18 innings. Dhoni is now second on the list with Rod Marsh at the third spot with 773 runs from 35 innings. John Bickford Waite of South Africa is fourth on the list with 684 runs from 27 innings, while Ian Healy is fifth wih 624 runs from 24 innings.

Ad

#4 Highest match aggregate by an Indian wicket-keeper in Tests

Rishabh Pant also has the highest match aggregate by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. Once again, he overhauled MS Dhoni, who had scored 224 runs against Australia in a Test in Chennai in 2013.

Pant now has 252 runs in a single Test match, scoring 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second. Moreover, he also holds the record for the highest match aggregate by a wicketkeeper-batter in a Test in England. Pant overtook England's Alec Stewart, who had scored 204 runs (40 and 164) against South Africa at Old Trafford in 1998.

Ad

#3 First Indian to score a century in both innings of a Test in England

Rishabh Pant, with his twin hundreds, also became the first Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match in England. No other Indian has ever scored back-to-back hundreds in two innings of the same Test.

Pant also joined an elite group of Indian batters to have scored a century in both innings of a Test match. Only Sunil Gavaskar (thrice), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Vijay Hazare, and Rohit Sharma have achieved this feat before.

Ad

#2 Only the second wicketkeeper-batter to score twin hundreds in a Test

Rishabh Pant became only the second wicketkeeper-batter to score twin hundreds in a Test match. Only two designated wicketkeeper-batters have scored twin hundreds in a Test.

Former Zimbabwe skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Andy Flower achieved the feat for the first time in 2001 against South Africa at Harare. Flower had made 142 in the first innings and an unbeaten 199 in the second innings. Pant joined Flower to become only the second wicketkeeper-batter to achieve the feat for the first time since 2001.

Ad

#1 Joint-most sixes by a batter in a Test in England

Rishabh Pant also leveled another batting record, scoring the joint-most sixes by a batter in a Test match in England. Pant had hit six maximums in the first innings and scored three more in the second to take his tally to nine sixes in the match.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had hit nine sixes in a Test match against Australia at Edgbaston in 2005. Current England Test captain Ben Stokes had also smashed nine sixes against Australia at Lord's in a Test in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news