5 records/milestones made on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Shubman Gill

Day 4 of the fourth Test saw the captains of both teams leading from the front. Shubman Gill played a stellar knock under pressure, while Ben Stokes earlier got a sensational hundred.England resumed their innings and piled on the runs, getting to a huge total of 669 before they were bowled out. The hosts gained a massive lead of 311 runs. Stokes made 141 runs off 198 balls before he was dismissed.As India walked out to bat for the second time, they had a nightmare of a start. The visitors lost two wickets without any runs on the board. It appeared as though England would wrap up the game on the fourth day itself. However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stood tall.The duo absorbed all the pressure and built a massive unbeaten stand, leading India's fightback. They added 174 runs as India ended the day without losing any further wickets. At 174/2, they are still behind by 137 runs. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 87 while Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 78.That said, here are five records/milestones made on Day 4 of the fourth Test.#5 Indian bowler with most Test wickets in EnglandJasprit Bumrah now holds the record for the joint-most wickets by an Indian bowler in Tests in England. On the fourth day, Bumrah picked up the wicket of Liam Dawson. The ace pacer now has 51 Test wickets in England.He equaled Ishant Sharma's record for the Indian bowler with most Test scalps in England. Ishant got to 51 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 33.35. Meanwhile, Bumrah reached the milestone in 22 innings at an average of 26. Kapil Dev (43), Mohammad Shami (42), and Mohammed Siraj (37) are behind Ishant and Bumrah on the list.#4 Captains with a century and a five-wicket haul in the same TestAs Ben Stokes got to his century, he joined an elite list of captains who have achieved a rare double in Test cricket. Stokes became only the fifth captain to score a hundred and pick up a five-wicket haul in the same Test.He had bagged five wickets in India's first innings before scoring a century in England's first innings. Stokes joined Imran Khan (1983), Mushtaq Muhammad (1977), Garry Sobers (1966), and Denis Atkinson (1955).#3 Second Indian opener with 500-plus runs in an away Test series.KL Rahul became only the second Indian opener with over 500 runs in an away Test series. Rahul ended day four unbeaten on 87. He now has 508 runs in the ongoing series.Sunil Gavaskar is the only other Indian to achieve this feat. He made 542 runs in England in 1979 and 774 in the West Indies in 1971. Rahul also became the second Asian opener to aggregate over 500 runs in a Test series in England after Gavaskar. The right-hander also became the 16th Indian batter to cross 9000 runs in international cricket across formats.#2 Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series against EnglandShubman Gill, in his very first series as India's Test captain, has been phenomenal with the bat. He broke former captain Virat Kohli's record to register the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series against England.At the end of day four (July 26), Shubman Gill has 697 runs from eight innings at an average of 99.57 with three hundreds and a fifty. In the 2016 home series, Kohli had scored 655 runs from five matches against England with two centuries and as many fifties.#1 KL Rahul and Shubman Gill record highest third-wicket stand from 0/2 in TestsKL Rahul and Shubman Gill also recorded the highest third-wicket stand while starting from 0/2 in Tests. As mentioned, India had lost two wickets for no runs on the board when the two got together at the crease. They added 174 runs, and the partnership is unbeaten.Previously, Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath held this record when they recorded a partnership of 105 runs against Australia in Melbourne in 1977/78. This is also only the second instance of multiple Indian batters scoring over 500 runs in the same away Test series. Shubman Gill has 697 runs so far, while Rahul has 508.