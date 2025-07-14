5 records/milestones made on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Ben Stokes

The third Test between England and India at Lord's came to a thrilling end with both teams fighting hard till the very end. Eventually, the hosts ended up with a 22-run win as the game went right down to the wire on Monday, July 14.

India, who were set a target of 193 runs in the final innings, began the day on 58/4. The start was not positive as they lost three big wickets in quick time. The English bowlers kept the pressure on, chipping away with wickets throughout.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. He put up a valiant fight with support from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who stood at the crease for a long time. The visitors were bowled out for 170, falling agonizingly short.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes ended the innings with three wickets apiece. With this win, England have now taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. On that note, here are five records/milestones made on Day 5 of the third Test between England and India.

#5 India's longest ninth-wicket stands in Tests at Lord's

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was involved in India's longest ninth-wicket stand in a Test at Lord's. On the fifth day of the third game at the iconic venue, Bumrah gave Ravindra Jadeja able support from one end. The duo batted for 132 balls, adding 35 runs, which is the longest ninth-wicket stand in the format at the venue for India.

Notably, Bumrah was involved in the previous longest ninth-wicket stand as well. This had come during the 2021 Test at Lord's, where he and Mohammad Shami were involved in a 120-ball partnership.

#4 Highest score for Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth innings

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a terrific fight, playing a valiant knock of an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls, including four boundaries and a six. This is the highest Test score for Jadeja in the fourth innings.

It is also the first time that he scored a half-century in the fourth innings. His previous best fourth innings score in the format was 42, which came against New Zealand in 2024 in Pune.

#3 Four consecutive 50-plus scores for India in England in Tests

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also reached another milestone. He became only the third batter from the nation to record four consecutive 50-plus scores in England in Tests.

He scored 72 runs in the first innings of the third game and an unbeaten 61 in the second innings. In the second match at Birmingham, Jadeja had scores of 89 and 69 not out across both innings, respectively. Former captain Sourav Ganguly ( 4 times in 2002) and Rishabh Pant (5 times from 2021-2025) are the only other players with this feat.

#2 Fourth lowest successfully defended total in a Test at Lord's

England successfully defended 193 runs to win the Lord's Test and go 2-1 up in the series. Notably, this is the fourth-lowest successfully defended total in the format at this venue.

The other three instances are - 183 runs defended by England against New Zealand in 1955, 182 runs defended by England against Ireland in 2019, and the most successfully defended lowest total being 124 by Australia against England in 1888.

#1 Most 'Player of the Match' awards in Tests at Lord's

England's skipper Ben Stokes not only led the team to a historic win but also truly led from the front with his performance. He scored 77 runs with the bat and picked up five wickets across both innings, making valuable contributions, winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

This is his fourth 'Player of the Match' award in Tests at Lord's, which is the most by a player in the format at this venue. His previous such awards came against New Zealand in 2015, the West Indies in 2017, and Australia in 2019.

