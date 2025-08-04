5 records/milestones made on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj capped off a memorable series with another stunning performance on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval.India bowled the hosts out for 367 and successfully defended the 374-run target. England resumed their chase on 339/6 and needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj delivered the first blow as he sent Jamie Smith back to the hut. He then dismissed Jamie Overton and swung the momentum right back in India's favor.Prasidh Krishna chipped in with the wicket of Josh Tongue, while Siraj returned to deliver the blow as he knocked Josh Tongue off to wrap things up in style. Winning by a narrow six-run margin, India scripted a historic triumph and leveled the series 2-2.That said, here are five records/milestones made on Day 5 of The Oval Test.#5 Second-most aggregate runs in a Test seriesBatters from both teams dominated throughout the five-Test series between England and India. 21 centuries were scored across the five Tests from both teams combined.With England getting to 367 on Day 5, both teams recorded the second-most aggregate runs in a Test series. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 saw a massive 7187 runs being scored by both teams together. There were 14 totals of above 300 across the five Tests as well.#4 Lowest defeat margin for England by runsEngland recorded their joint third-lowest defeat in terms of margin of runs in Tests. During the third Test against Australia at Sydney in 1885, they lost by six runs as they were bowled out for 207 chasing 214.Their second-lowest defeat by runs in the format came against Australia at Manchester in 1902, where they were skittled out for 120 chasing 124. Their lowest defeat by runs in Tests was against New Zealand at Wellington in 2023, where they suffered a 1-run loss.#3 Best match haul for Mohammed SirajMohammed Siraj delivered his best-ever performance in his Test career so far. He returned figures of 9/190 from 46/3 overs at The Oval, which is his best match haul in the format.In the first innings, he picked up four wickets for 86 runs from 16.2 overs. The pacer dismissed Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell. He put on an even better show in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, returning figures of 5/104 from 30.1 overs.Mohammed Siraj, for his best-ever match haul, also won the 'Player of the Match' award.#2 Lowest win margins for India by runsIndia's six-run win at The Oval is their lowest by margin in terms of runs. They bettered their previous record of a 13-run victory against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004.India had defended a target of 107 by bowling Australia out for just 93 runs. Their third-lowest win margin by runs in Tests is a 28-run victory against England at the iconic Eden Gardens in 1972. They had also beaten Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide in 2018.#1 Most wickets for India in a Test series in EnglandMohammed Siraj had a terrific series with the ball, stepping up as the leader of the pack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who played only three Tests. Siraj ended the series with 23 wickets from five matches at an average of 32.43 with two five-wicket hauls.Notably, he became the Indian pacer with the joint-most wickets in a Test series in England alongside Bumrah. Bumrah had bagged 23 wickets during their 2021-22 series. Siraj ended as the highest wicket-taker this time around. He also surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had picked up 19 wickets in 2014.