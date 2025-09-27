5 records/milestones made during IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash ft. Abhishek Sharma

India ended the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage with another win over Sri Lanka to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. They beat the Lankan Lions in the Super Over on Friday, September 26. The game was initially tied.Batting first, India posted a total of 202/5 from their 20 overs. They were once again powered by the consistent and in-form Abhishek Sharma. He slammed his third consecutive fifty of the tournament. Tilak Varma (49* off 34) and Sanju Samson (39 off 23) also made vital contributions to the total.In reply, Sri Lanka put up a spirited effort. They also got to 202/5 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka led their charge with a magnificent century while Kusal Perera scored a half-century.India will play Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.On that note, here are five records/milestones made during the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash.#5 Second-highest total in T20 Asia CupIndia's 202/5 against Sri Lanka in this fixture is the second-highest total in T20 Asia Cup history. They crossed the 200-mark for the first time in this edition. Notably, the record for the highest total in the history of the tournament (T20) across all editions is also held by India. They had scored 212/2 against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2022.No other team has scored 200 in any T20 editions of this tournament. The third-highest total is 193/2 made by Pakistan against Hong Kong at Sharjah in 2022, followed by 192/2 by India against Hong Kong in Dubai the same year.#4 Most 50-plus scores in T20 Asia CupSri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka broke the record for the most 50-plus scores in the T20 Asia Cup. He scored five half-centuries in the ongoing edition, including his magnificent 107-run knock off 58 balls against India. He also became only the third batter to score a hundred in the history of the T20 edition, joining Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.Previously, Kohli held the record with four 50-plus scores in nine innings. Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis, and Abhishek Sharma are all behind Kohli with three 50-plus scores each.#3 Highest partnership for any wicket in T20 Asia CupSri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera smashed the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 Asia Cup history. The duo added 127 runs off 70 balls for the second wicket. Nissanka made 68 off 38 balls in the partnership while Perera contributed 58 off 32.They went past the duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who previously held this record. Their partnership of 119 runs against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition was the highest until the 127-run stand by the Sri Lankan batters.#2 Most wickets in a single T20 Asia Cup editionIndian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 1/31 from his four overs against Sri Lanka. He dismissed their skipper, Charith Asalanka. With that, he picked up his 13th wicket in the ongoing competition. He also broke the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the tournament.Kuldeep overtook UAE's Amjad Javed, who held the record previously with 12 scalps from seven innings during the 2016 edition. The Indian wrist-spinner's 13 wickets have come in six innings at an average of 9.84 and an economy-rate of 6.04.#1 Most runs scored in a single T20 Asia Cup editionStar batter Abhishek Sharma, who is in the form of his life, broke another record with his scintillating fifty. He slammed a 31-ball 61, including eight boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 196.77.With that, he took his tally to 309 runs from six innings so far. He shattered the record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. Abhishek went past Mohamamd Rizwan, who previously held the record with 281 runs in the 2022 edition.