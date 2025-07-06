5 records/milestones made by Shubman Gill during his 161 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill impressed yet again with a sensational hundred in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against England in Birmingham. Gill led from the front, as he seems to be enjoying his responsibility, churning out another brilliant performance with the bat.

After scoring 269 in the first innings, Shubman Gill made 161 runs off just 162 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in the second innings at a strike-rate of 99.38.

He showcased his class and dominated again, taking the attack to the English bowlers, scoring his third century of the series. He has already scored 585 runs from four innings at an average of 146.25.

The Indian Test captain has made a plethora of records and here are five records/milestones achieved by him during his scintillating 161-run knock.

#5 First Asian batter to score 300 runs across both innings of a Test in England

Shubman Gill became the first Asian batter to score 300 runs across both innings of a Test in England. In the ongoing second Test, he scored 430 runs across both innings.

No other Asian batter has ever scored 300 or more runs across both innings of a Test in England. Gill also became only the third Indian batter with over 300 runs in a single Test in a SENA country. Rahul Dravid (305) and Sachin Tendulkar (301) achieved the feat in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively, in 2003/04.

#4 Most runs in debut series as Indian Test captain

As mentioned earlier, Shubman Gill already has 585 runs from four innings at an average of 146.25 from just two Tests in this series. With this, he broke the record for the most runs in a debut series as Indian Test captain.

He surpassed former skipper Virat Kohli, who had scored 449 runs against Australia in Australia in 2014/15, which was his debut series as Test captain after he took over from MS Dhoni. Kohli had captained in just two out of the four Tests on that tour.

#3 Highest run-aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test

Shubman Gill's tally of 430 runs in the second Test is the highest run-aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test. He broke former opener and great Sunil Gavaskar's record.

Sunil Gavaskar had scored 344 runs against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. Gill broke a long-standing record of 54 years. He fell short by just 27 runs of breaking the overall record. The overall record is held by Graham Gooch, who had scored 456 runs against India in 1990.

#2 Third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a Test

Shubman Gill became only the third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a Test match. With his 269 and 161 in the ongoing second Test against England, he joined an elite list of Indian captains to have achieved the feat.

Sunil Gavaskar was the first to do so when he had scored 107 and 182* against the West Indies in Kolkata in 1978. Virat Kohli was the second Indian captain to achieve the feat, scoring 115 and 141 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.

#1 Shubman Gill is the second Indian with 200 and 100 in a single Test

Shubman Gill is also only the second Indian batter with a double hundred and a hundred in a single Test. Sunil Gavaskar was previously the only Indian with this feat when he had scored 124 runs in the first innings and 220 in the second against the West Indies in 1971.

Gill became only the ninth player overall to achieve this feat and the first captain to do so. Moreover, he became the first-ever batter to score a 250 and 150 in the same Test.

