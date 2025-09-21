5 major records broken by Smriti Mandhana during stunning knock of 125 in IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 3rd ODI 

Team India opening batter Smriti Mandhana broke a slew of records with her stunning 63-ball 125 in the historic run-fest against Australia, culminating the three-match home series. Chasing a record total of 413, the Women in Blue fell short by 43 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The left-handed opening batter went all-out on a belter of a surface, and made a massive statement after reaching her fifty off just 23 deliveries. She continued to accelerate, putting on a brilliant partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, and bringing up her century in quick time. Her sensational innings came to an end in the 22nd over after being dismissed by Grace Harris.

On that note, let us take a look at five records/milestones that Smriti Mandhana recorded during her historic ton in the series finale against Australia.

#1 2nd fastest hundred in WODI history

Smriti Mandhana reached the three-figure mark off just 50 deliveries during the run chase, making it the second-fastest hundred in Women's ODI Cricket history. The feat is only bettered by Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton against New Zealand women in 2012.

The Indian left-handed opener managed to clinch the second spot on the list comfortably, with the former owner of the feat being the former Australian player, Karen Colton, who scored a 57-ball hundred against South Africa in 2000.

#2 Fastest hundred by an Indian cricketer in 50-over internationals

Smriti Mandhana had breached the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in women's ODI, when she slammed a 70-ball ton in the third ODI against Ireland earlier this year. She came close to breaking her record earlier in the series when she scored a 77-ball hundred in the second ODI.

However, in the series finale, she managed to break her record by a significant margin of 20 balls to set a new standard. She not only holds the fastest record by an Indian woman, but also for an Indian in the 50-over format, as she surpassed Virat Kohli's iconic 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur by a couple of deliveries.

As a result, the top three fastest hundreds by an Indian batter in women's ODI history are all held by Smriti Mandhana. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes fourth, with her 82-ball effort during the England tour recently.

#3 Second in the list of most hundreds in WODI history

Smriti Mandhana's whirlwind ton was the 13th of her WODI career, which is the second-highest of all-time, as she moves level with New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning tops the list with 15 hundreds in the format.

The Indian opener was already the record holder for most hundreds by an Indian player in WODIs, with current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and former skipper Mithali Raj, both level on seven hundreds apiece.

Mandhana is only one of the four players to have scored more than 10 hundreds in WODI cricket. England batter Tammy Beaumont, whom the Indian opener surpassed, has 12 hundreds to her name.

#4 Joint-most hundreds against Australia in WODIs

Smriti Mandhana's majestic display in the third WODI against Australia was her fourth ton against the world champions. As a result, she becomes only the second batter after England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to score four hundreds versus the Women in Yellow.

The left-handed opener scored her third hundred against Australia in WODIs during the historic mammoth win in the second match of the series. Her first hundred against the heavyweights was also the first of her career, in Hobart, back in 2016. The second hundred came during the tour of Australia in 2024, in Perth.

As far as most hundreds against a single opposition is concerned, Mandhana is joint-second on the list. The top occupant of the list is Meg Lanning, who has six hundreds against New Zealand.

#5 Joint-most number of hundreds in a calendar year in WODIs

Following a dominant series against Australia, which included two hundreds, Smriti Mandhana now has four hundreds in 2025, equalling her efforts from 2024. No cricketer in WODI history has struck more than four hundreds in a single calendar year.

The other batter to hit four hundreds in a year is South African opening batter Tazmin Brits, who is also having a memorable 2025 so far.

The next best effort by an Indian batter is Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit two hundreds in 2013 and 2022, while Jemimah Rodrigues has also hit multiple hundreds in 2025 so far.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

