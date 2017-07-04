5 records of Yuvraj Singh which MS Dhoni will never break

Dhoni and Yuvraj have been playing together for over 10 years.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 18:23 IST

A day which no Indian will ever forget

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni are the epitomai of Indian cricket and anything said about them is too less. One cannot an Indian side without either of them featuring in the playing XI.

They might not be the same players today as they were 10 years ago but they bring about a huge smile on the faces of fans watching them play today. The duo have played together for over 10 years and have taken India to numerous victories.

While Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh might have some issues with the former captain, Dhoni and Yuvraj have not let it bother them and have shared an amazing camaraderie.

Over the years, we have seen Yuvraj break a number of records with Dhoni watching on either from the non-strikers end or the dressing room.

For some reason, Dhoni has not come close to touching these records. It might have been due to the companionship they shared or just due to pure respect, but these 5 records of Yuvraj Singh will never be broken by MS Dhoni

6 sixes in one over

Way back in 2007 during the inaugural World T20 in South Africa, MS Dhoni was leading a young Indian side for the first time in his career.

After getting off to a jittery start against Pakistan and winning in a bowl-out, the Men in Blue surpassed expectations and got the desired results.

Up against England in their group stage encounter, the Indian openers got the side off to a flying start and were looking on course to achieve a big score in the first innings. With Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni at the crease, the legendary Andrew Flintoff chose the wrong day to rile up Yuvraj.

Also Read: 5 biggest sixes hit by Yuvraj Singh

If he had argued with Dhoni instead of Yuvraj, the outcome might have been a lot different as we all know how cool Dhoni is. If it were Dhoni, he would have just said something quirky to Flintoff and the duo would have laughed it off.

Unfortunately, he chose Yuvraj and we all know what happened after that. Dhoni could have achieved this in his career but it seems like he has always been too nice to the opposition bowlers.