5 records that Virat Kohli may not break

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, has taken his game to another level. He is an important member of the Indian setup across all formats. He can change the course of a match on his own. The 29-year-old has tremendous records, both as a captain and as a batsman.

Undoubtedly, Kohli has been in tremendous form. If he maintains the same, he can break many records in the future. However, there are some that Kohli might not be able to break. Let us take a look at 5 such cricket records:

#5 Most ODI runs: Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs

Much like the former Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli is the mainstay of the team and the opposition targets him right from the start.

The 29-year-old has good numbers in the ODIs. However, Kohli is unlikely to break the record for most runs scored in an ODI career.

Kohli has played 211 games and scored 9779 runs in ODIs. He may play International cricket for the next 8 to 9 years. But, it is very difficult to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's ODI runs.

#4 Best Test batting average: Don Bradman - 99.94

The Indian skipper has created many records in the longest format of the game.

However, anyone, not just Kohli, is unlikely to break Don Bradman's Test batting average of 99.94. Even the modern-day best Test batsman, Steve Smith, who has an amazing average of 63.75 in Tests, will never break this record.

Kohli has an average of 53.4 in Tests. With 8 to 9 years of cricket left in him, he requires extraordinary consistency to even get near that record.

