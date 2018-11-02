5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies T20I series

After a convincing series victory over the visitors in the ODI series, India will aim to end West Indies' dismal tour with a win even in the T20I series. The ODI series, to everybody's surprise, was more closely fought until the 4th ODI in Mumbai, as the visitors lost rhythm and failed to make a comeback in any of the two ODIs.

The hosts were clinical as they didn't allow Windies with any sort of reprieve after a scare in the 3rd ODI at Pune. The visitors, after incurring a disappointment in the Test series, did punch above their weights to challenge India in the first half of the series.

However, the T20I series is expected to be evenly contested as the Windies will bank upon some of their pinch-hitters in the shortest version of the game. They will welcome the services of some of their T20I specialists in Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and many others to add firepower to their armoury.

On the other hand, India who has given the opportunity to some of the youngsters will love to see the future of Indian cricket express themselves in the best possible manner at the world stage.

Here's a sneak peek of the possible records which can be broken in the T20I series:

#5 Shikhar Dhawan nears 1000 T20I runs

The flamboyant Indian opener didn't have a great run in the recently concluded ODI series against Windies. Dhawan, who failed to convert any of his starts in the series, had an immature pattern of soft dismissals. After being dropped from India's Test setup, Dhawan had a point to prove to still consider the doors open for himself even for the red-ball cricket. But he just couldn't get going after some consistent starts at the top.

However, he would want to bring amends to his fortune by scoring loads of runs in the upcoming T20I series. The Southpaw also has a reason to score runs in the T20Is. He is just 23 runs away from reaching to the milestone of 1000 T20 runs in International cricket for the men in blue.

In 40 games for India, Dhawan has scored 977 runs at a decent strike-rate of 130. It will be an icing on the cake for Shikhar if he gets back among runs to re-establish his form from the Asia Cup.

