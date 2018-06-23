2019 World Cup: 5 ODI batting records which might be broken

Here we take a look at the 5 records which might be broken in the 2019 World Cup.

Sujith Mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 11:54 IST

AB de Villiers holds the record for the fastest 50 and 100 in ODIs

Like any other sports, cricket is also a game of numbers, statistics, and records. Ever since the first ODI was played between Australia and England at the MCG in 1971, records in ODI cricket were created and surpassed on numerous occasions.

Some of the most memorable records in ODI cricket are Sachin Tendulkar's 18426 career runs, Australia's 21 consecutive wins, Herschelle Gibbs hitting Daan van Bunge for 36 runs in an over, Muttiah Muralitharan's 534 wickets, Chaminda Vaas' bowling figures of 8/19, and Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds.

We are less than a year away from the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to happen in England and Wales, which will be played between 10 teams. With the number of runs that is flowing in ODI cricket these days, particularly in England, quite a few batting records are under a huge risk.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 5 ODI records that might be broken in the 2019 World Cup.

#1 Highest innings total (481/6)

Hales celebrates his ODI hundred against Australia

England ODI team is in great shape ahead of the 2019 World Cup. They are currently the most in-form team in One Day Internationals and have been playing some phenomenal cricket over the last few years.

England currently holds the record for the highest innings total in ODI cricket. They set the record in 2016 against Pakistan with a score of 444/3 in 50 overs. They bettered their world record with a score of 481/6 against the World Champions Australia last week. They were all set to breach the 500 run mark but some good death bowling from Australia stopped it.

As we have witnessed in recent times, ODI games in England are high-scoring ones and there is every chance that England's 481 could be surpassed in the 2019 World Cup.