5 replacements for Ambati Rayudu for England tour

Rayudu failed the yo-yo test and is all set to be dropped. These players could replace him in India's squad.

Prathik R TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 10:25 IST

It was recently confirmed that Ambati Rayudu, who was all set to make a return to the Indian team following a stellar IPL campaign, had failed the yo-yo test, meaning he is likely to be dropped from the squad heading to England.

Rayudu was the backbone of CSK in their title-winning campaign, notching 602 runs at an average of 43. However, with the team management tightening the screws regarding fitness, Rayudu will miss out having failed miserably in the fitness test.

The middle-order batsman was a part of the ODI squad set to take on England later this year, but there are a number of players capable of stepping in and filling his shoes.

On that note, here are five players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in India's squad for the England tour:

#5 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal had a scintillating domestic season for Karnataka, scoring runs for fun in all formats and against all oppositions. He amassed 723 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of around 90. He also compiled 258 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with three half-centuries and a strike rate well over 140. He also notched a ridiculous 1160 runs in just 13 innings in the Ranji Trophy, including a triple century and five centuries, with an average of over 100.

Agarwal was widely expected to light the IPL on fire but flattered to deceive somewhat, expectations weighing too heavily on his shoulders. He was also unlucky to have missed out on India's squad for the Nidahas Trophy and also the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Taking into account the kind of form he was in prior to the IPL, he can easily step into the Indian side in place of Rayudu.

Time is running out for Agarwal to make his entry into the international arena and what better opposition to do it against than the mighty England?