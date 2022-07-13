5 Rishabh Pant’s Instagram posts you shouldn’t miss

Rishabh Pant has created a great reputation for himself as someone who likes to keep the atmosphere lively wherever he is present. On the field, everyone knows about his hilarious comments from behind the stump mic.

However, he also has great fun with his mates off the field and that's often posted on his social media handles. In today's world, cricketers and other celebrities often connect with their fans through social media and keep them updated about their candid and special moments.

On that note, let's take a look at five such posts on Rishabh Pant's Instagram that no one would like to miss out on:

#5 "Got a new friend"

Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton last year. It was important for the team to learn their lessons and then take a break away from the game so that they could recharge themselves for the important Test series against England in August.

Many cricketers from the Test squad posted stories and posts about the different activities they were into during that period. Rishabh Pant also took to Instagram to update his fans about what he was doing in his off-time.

He posted a video of him feeding fodder to a cute baby pony. The way the youngster showed affection towards the pony was really adorable as the latter innocently ate the fodder.

#4 Rishabh Pant's birthday celebration

Rishabh Pant was relatively new to the Indian team in 2018 so he might not have had a great idea about how his birthday celebrations would take place that year. But as seen in a video posted by him on Instagram, Pant celebrated his birthday with his teammates.

Everything seemed to be under control until Pant cut his cake. But once the-then 21-year-old was done with the cake-cutting, the Indian team swarmed around him and applied cake all over his face.

Here's what Pant had to say about his celebrations from the caption he put:

"This is how you cut your cake with your teammates 😂😂😂don’t worry guys who ever is next will get the better treatment then this but thanks a lot guys for making it special and thanku everyone for wishing ☺️✌️"

#3 Pant spends time with MS Dhoni and his pets

Rishabh Pant has always been vocal about how Indian legend MS Dhoni has been his idol while growing up. The youngster was also mentored by the former Indian captain as his international career approached the twilight.

Dhoni loves dogs a lot and has a number of them in his residence. Pant took to Instagram to share photos of him having a good time with Dhoni and his adorable dogs.

#2 Pant makes young Ziva Dhoni laugh

Rishabh Pant has also posted a number of posts and stories about him having a great time with the kids of senior members of the Indian team, including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

His video with Dhoni's daughter Ziva during India's 2019 World Cup campaign went viral. Pant made the cute little kid laugh while sitting in the stands at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

#1 "Hard work truly pays off"

There was a time in 2020 where Rishabh Pant was dropped from the Indian team across formats due to his inconsistent form with the bat. Many considered him overrated and his shot selection too rash.

However, Pant made a sensational comeback in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Although his 89* at Brisbane will always be remembered as one of his best match-winning knocks, Pant's 97 in the Sydney Test was probably the inspiration that a depleted Indian team needed.

The Indian team was marred with injuries and it seemed like only a draw or an Australian win would be possible in the third Test. But Pant's counter-attacking knock of 97 created panic in the Australian camp and at one point the visitors looked in with a chance to chase down the target.

However, that wasn't to be as Pant missed out on what could have been his best overseas hundred. Nevertheless, that knock played a huge role in giving his team the inspiration, as Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India in drawing the game.

Following the Test, Pant put up a post appreciating the efforts of his teammates and to have himself contributed to the result.

"Hard work truly pays off. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. On to Brisbane. @indiancricketteam," he wrote.

