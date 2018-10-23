5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships in ODIs

The current Indian team Captain and Vice Captain have been the backbone of Indian batting line up in limited overs cricket for a while. While Virat Kohli is known for his consistency to score runs game after game, Rohit Sharma is known for his lazy elegance and big daddy hundreds in limited overs cricket.

Both the batsmen have been in a steady form since the Champions trophy 2013 and have played integral roles in India’s ODI triumphs over the years. The solid top order of Team India has finished off many games in the last few years and the combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in 5 double century partnerships in ODI cricket.

Let us relive the 5 double century partnerships between the modern day legends.

#1 202 vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens 2014

Rohit Sharma scored a double century in this game

A day to remember for Rohit Sharma as he set the world on fire with the highest Individual ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Electing to bat first on a bright sunny day, India lost Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu within the first 15 overs and were in a spot of bother. Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and the pair started milking the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Initially, it was Virat Kohli who was the aggressor amongst the two as he started scoring runs at ease. Rohit Sharma was slow, to begin with, but he started picking the pace up in the middle overs stage of the innings.

The pair took on the Sri Lankan bowlers and plundered boundaries at will. They put on 200 runs partnership with ease and were looking in ominous form. However, an indecision in the middle resulted in the run-out of Virat Kohli for a breezy 66. Thus, the partnership of 202 ended with a runout.

What happened next was history as Rohit Sharma blazed away to 264 and India put up a daunting total of 404/5 to which Sri Lanka could only manage 251.

India won the game by 153 runs and Rohit Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match.

