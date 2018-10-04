5 sacrifices endured by Prithvi Shaw and his father that helped him earn his India cap

Prithvi Shaw, the much talked about youngster, has finally made his Test debut for India. At the tender age of 18, he is the youngest Indian in a decade to do so. On top of it, he managed to score his maiden hundred at over a run-a-ball in his debut inning.

Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are in awe of this youngster. But the journey to success hasn't been an easy one for this Mumbai lad. He has made plenty of his sacrifices and encountered a number of obstacles to earn his India cap.

Here is a look at 5 struggles endured by him that has made him the player he is:

#1 Coping with the loss of his mother at the age of 4

Prithvi lost his mother at the tender age of four years. This was a big shock to Pankaj, his father who dearly loved his wife. However, Pankaj focused all of his energies on Prithvi and cricket.

He enrolled Prithvi in a cricket academy soon after the death of his wife and dedicated his entire life to Prithvi and his dream of representing the nation. Prithvi and his father lived solely for one purpose - to make Prithvi succeed in cricket and earn his national cap.

