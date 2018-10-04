Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 sacrifices endured by Prithvi Shaw and his father that helped him earn his India cap

Pratik Doshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:42 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two

Prithvi Shaw, the much talked about youngster, has finally made his Test debut for India. At the tender age of 18, he is the youngest Indian in a decade to do so. On top of it, he managed to score his maiden hundred at over a run-a-ball in his debut inning.

Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are in awe of this youngster. But the journey to success hasn't been an easy one for this Mumbai lad. He has made plenty of his sacrifices and encountered a number of obstacles to earn his India cap.

Here is a look at 5 struggles endured by him that has made him the player he is:


#1 Coping with the loss of his mother at the age of 4

<p>

Prithvi lost his mother at the tender age of four years. This was a big shock to Pankaj, his father who dearly loved his wife. However, Pankaj focused all of his energies on Prithvi and cricket.

He enrolled Prithvi in a cricket academy soon after the death of his wife and dedicated his entire life to Prithvi and his dream of representing the nation. Prithvi and his father lived solely for one purpose - to make Prithvi succeed in cricket and earn his national cap.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Prithvi Shaw
Pratik Doshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
On normal days I watch cricket. On abnormal days I play cricket. On all days I breathe cricket.
Prithvi Shaw and his meteoric rise to the Test spot
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score...
RELATED STORY
Who should debut at Rajkot? Mayank or Prithvi?
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian U-19 stars and their senior counterparts who...
RELATED STORY
5 debutants India need to try as openers in tests
RELATED STORY
India announce final 12 for West Indies 1st Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us