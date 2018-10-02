5 slowest fifties by Indian batsmen in ODIs

In the modern day cricket, when the batsman look in all hurry to score maximum runs at fast pace, records for the same are broken every day. While on one hand, AB de Villiers holds the record of scoring fastest One Day International (ODIs) fifties, which he achieved this feat in just 16 balls against West Indies.

For India, Ajit Agarkar holds this record when he achieved this in a match against Zimbabwe on December 14, 2000, at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot. He got to fifty in just 21 balls and ended the innings at 67* from 25 balls which included 7 fours and 4 sixes.

But here we will talk about the Indian players who got to a half century in an ODI after consuming the maximum number of balls. Let's look at five of the slowest innings of fifty runs by a batsman in the history of Indian cricket in 50-over cricket:

#5 Mohammad Kaif (98 balls)

Mohammad Kaif is placed fifth in this list as he got to fifty off 98 balls in a match against Zimbabwe on March 14, 2003. After a superb bowling effort from Zaheer Khan, India reduced Zimbabwe for a paltry 146 in 45.1 overs. Chasing 147, India were reduced to 21 for three but Kaif batted sensibly with Rahul Dravid to take India home with seven wickets remaining in hand with 56 balls to spare.

#4 Sourav Ganguly (104 balls)

The former India captain's half-century against Bangladesh on April 17, 2007, at Port of Spain, Trinidad features fourth in this list. With wickets kept on falling at one end, Ganguly helped India post a respectable total of 191 on the board but with the help of half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh stunned India by 5 wickets.

