5 Sri Lankan bowlers who were called for chucking

The Sri Lankan team has had its fair share of troubles when it comes to chucking.

@shubhamkhare71 by Shubham Khare Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 11:23 IST

Tharindu Kaushal of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, known for its variety in the bowling department, has produced several world-class bowlers over the years.There have been many who have had unmatched skills and helped in taking country's legacy to a new level. The nation also has a history of producing bowlers with unique actions, from Muralitharan to Malinga.

Another thing that the country has witnessed is its bowlers getting accused of chucking.No other team has seen more bowlers than Sri Lanka to be called for rotating the arm more than 15 degrees as per the ICC guidelines.

Here's a look at some of the bowlers who were called for chucking.

#1 Tharindu Kaushal

The off-spinner has a similar bowling style to that of the Sri Lankan maestro - Muttiah Muralitharan. Contrary to the conventional off-break finger spin, he uses his wrists just like Murali used to do.

Kaushal had a decent start to his Test career as he took 2 five-wicket hauls pretty early, one against Pakistan and the other against India. The second one came at Galle where Sri Lanka defeated India in the first Test of the series, the last time India toured the neighbours.

After the India series, he was reported for having an illegal action in 2015. The subsequent tests in Chennai showed that all his deliveries were legal except the doosra which extended the permissible limit of 15 degrees.

As a result, he was banned from bowling the doosra but he could he continue bowling the other variants of his armoury.