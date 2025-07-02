5 stadiums at which India have never won a Test match ft. Edgbaston

Team India is all set to face England in the second Test of the five-match series, which begins on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They lost the opening Test of the series at Headingley, Leeds.

India will be eager to bounce back with a win at Edgbaston to draw level in the series. In the first Test, they put up a brilliant effort with the bat, scoring five centuries across both innings. However, the bowlers, except for Jasprit Bumrah, proved to be disappointing as they could not pose much of a threat to the English batters.

While the visitors will be eager to script a comeback, they will face several challenges in the second Test, one of which is their poor record at the venue. Historically, India have never won a single Test at Edgbaston to date.

That said, here is a look at five stadiums where India have never won a single Test match.

#5 Bourda, Guyana

The Bourda Cricket Ground in Guyana has not hosted international matches since 2006, with all games in Guyana now being held at the Providence Stadium. India have played six Test matches at the Bourda Cricket Ground in Guyana.

Out of the six Tests, they have never won a single match at this venue. All of their six Tests at this venue against the West Indies have ended in drawn results. They played a Test at Bourda for the first time in 1953, and the last Test at the venue came back in 2002. While they have never won a Test match here, they also have no defeats.

#4 Gadaffi, Lahore

While India and Pakistan were still playing bilateral cricket against each other, Pakistan hosted their neighbors in a seven-Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The visitors have not had success in the format at this venue.

Pakistan have won two of these seven Test matches while the other five produced drawn results. The first time the two nations played a Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was in 1978, and the last instance was in 2006.

#3 Old Trafford, Manchester

Among the venues for the five Tests of the current series against England is Old Trafford, Manchester. India have previously played nine Test matches at this venue from 1936 to 2014 and have never tasted success to date. The visitors do not have a record to remember.

They have faced defeats in four out of the nine Test matches at Old Trafford and have played out five drawn Tests. However, they will have the opportunity to rewrite history and register their first win at the venue in the format with the fourth Test of the ongoing 2025 series against England to be played here.

#2 Kensington Oval, Barbados

The Kensington Oval in Barbados is another venue where the Indian team has never won a Test match to date. They played a Test at the Kensington Oval in Barbados for he first time in 1953, with the last instance coming in 2011.

Out of the nine Test matches they have played at this ground, they have faced defeat on seven occasions and have managed a couple of draws, failing to win a single game in the longest format here.

#1 Edgbaston, Birmingham

Finally, on this list comes Edgbaston, Birmingham, where the second Test of the ongoing 2025 series is set to be played. India have previously played eight Test matches at this venue but have never won a single game so far.

The first time they played a Test here was back in 1967. They have faced seven defeats out of the eight Tests at Edgbaston, with the only draw coming way back in 1986. The last time they played here in this format was during the fifth Test of the 2021 series, which was rescheduled and played in 2022, where they lost by seven wickets. The visitors will have an opportunity to break the jinx as they face England at Edgbaston once again in the second Test.

