5 star players who lost their first match as captain in all three formats ft. Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Shubman Gill kick-started his reign as ODI skipper with a tame seven-wicket loss to Australia in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. With this result, he officially becomes part of an unfortunate list of skippers who have recorded losses in their first match as captain across all formats.

Taking over captaincy is a massive responsibility, regardless of the strength of the team, and each new skipper would hope for a positive start to begin their stint on the right note, and get a move on. While it is difficult for captains to make an ideal start, it is extremely rare to see losses in all formats.

On that note, let us take a look at five star players who lost their first match as captain in all three formats.

#1 Shubman Gill

As mentioned above, the star Indian opening batter became a recent addition to the elusive list after beginning his ODI captaincy career with a loss. Recently, he began his Test captaincy career with a loss against England in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar series opener at Headingley, Leeds, after the hosts chased down 371 in the fourth innings to claim a 1-0 lead.

Although Gill is not the full-time T20I skipper, he availed the opportunity to captain the side during the five-match series against Zimbabwe, away from home, in 2024. The second string side, filled with youngsters, were firm favorites to make easy work of the Sikandar Raza-led side, especially after reducing them to 115-9.

India, however, were bowled out for 102, with Gill top scoring with 31 off 29 deliveries.

#2 Virat Kohli

The legendary batter became the first Indian to register losses in each of his first three matches as captain. He led the nation for the first time in Tests during the famous 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar series opener against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in MS Dhoni's absence.

Kohli made a serious impression with twin hundreds, but India suffered an agonizing defeat after a collapse during the run chase.

The ace player became the full-time ODI skipper in 2017, but led the team for the first time in 2013, during a tri-series in the West Indies against Sri Lanka. He endured a tough start as ODI captain after suffering a brutal 161-run loss, where he scored just two runs.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Kohli's first match as captain came against England at Green Park in Kanpur. Opening the innings, he scored 29 runs as India posted only 147-7. England chased down the score with 11 balls to spare in the end to win by seven wickets.

#3 Shaun Pollock

The legendary South African pacer was the first captain to record the unfortunate record. He led for the first time during a clash against Pakistan in Sharjah during the 2000 Coca-Cola Cup. A solid performance as a bowler, with figures of 1-28, saw the Proteas bowl out the opposition for just 168.

South Africa, however, crumbled in the run chase as they were bowled out for just 101, with Pollock recording a two-ball duck.

His Test captaincy career began on the worst possible note as Sri Lanka recorded a thumping win by an innings and 15 runs as Muttiah Muralitharan claimed 13 wickets.

Pollock led in T20Is just once, which unfortunately ended in a loss. In a rain-curtailed encounter against the West Indies at St. George's Park, South Africa only scored 58-8 in 13 overs to eventually lose by five wickets.

#4 Stephen Fleming

The former New Zealand batter ended up as one of the greatest captains of all time, but his reign across formats began with a loss each time. The first of his 80 Tests as captain came in 1997 against England in Christchurch, which ended in a narrow four-wicket loss as the Michael Atherton-led side hunted down 307 in the final innings.

Fleming's first ODI as captain came at the same venue just a month later against Sri Lanka. After being put into bat, the Blackcaps could only post 201-9. The visitors chased down the target with ease in just 35.5 overs.

The legendary skipper only led his nation in five T20Is, the first of which being the first-ever T20I match in history. New Zealand slumped to a 44-run loss following a Ricky Ponting show at Eden Park in Auckland.

#5 Brendon McCullum

The explosive batter oversaw a crucial phase in New Zealand cricket as captain across formats. He led the country for the first time in a T20I against England at Eden Park, which ended in a 32-run loss as only three Blackcaps players recorded double figures while attempting to chase the 185-run target.

His leadership responsibilities extended in white-ball cricket to ODIs, but the first match once again ended in a loss against India in 2009 in Christchurch. The wicket-keeper had a nightmarish start as Sachin Tendulkar's stunning 163, propelled the visitors to a mammoth 392-4.

McCullum's aggressive vision was evident as New Zealand went for the target from the word go. He led from the front with a well-made 71. However, the target proved to be too steep as they could only end with 334 with five overs to spare.

He led the Blackcaps for the first time in red-ball cricket during the tour of South Africa in 2013. Once again, he had to deal with a horrid start as they were bowled out for 45 in the first innings. New Zealand eventually suffered a defeat by an innings and 27 runs.

