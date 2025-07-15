5 stunning records created in WI vs AUS 3rd Test in Jamaica ft. Mitchell Starc

Australia trounced the West Indies in the third Test of the series in Jamaica, registering a 176-run win. With that, they also completed a 3-0 clean sweep. It took just two and a half days for the Test to come to its conclusion, with wickets falling in a heap.

In the first innings, Australia made 225 with key knocks from Cameron Green (46) and Steve Smith (48). They bowled the hosts out for 143, taking an 82-run first-innings lead. The West Indies fought back, bowling the visitors out for just 121 in their second innings.

Alzarri Joseph picked up five wickets while Shamar Joseph bagged four. Chasing a target of just 204, the hosts were let down by their batting big time. They were skittled out for 27 as Australia completed a thumping win. Mitchell Starc picked up six wickets while Scott Boland chipped in with three.

With the third Test coming to an end, here are five records created through the course of the game:

#5 Second-lowest total in a Test innings

The West Indies were bowled out for an embarrassing total of 27 in their second innings. They saved themselves from registering the lowest total in an innings in Tests by just one run.

The unwanted record of the lowest Test total is held by New Zealand, who were all out for 26 against England at Auckland in 1955. 170 runs is what the West Indies scored combined in both their innings, which is also their lowest aggregate total in a Test where they have been bowled out twice.

#4 Most ducks in a Test innings

As many as seven West Indies batters failed to get off the mark in their 27-run innings. John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, and Jayden Seales were all dismissed for ducks.

This is the first instance of seven batters being dismissed for ducks in a single Test innings. Previously, many instances have occurred of six ducks in an innings. Recently, England had six ducks in their first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

#3 First bowler to take a hat-trick in a day-night game in the format

Australia's Scott Boland became the first bowler in history to take a hat-trick in a day-night Test. Boland dismissed Justin Greeves on the first ball of the 14th over in the second innings. He then sent Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican back on consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Overall, he became the tenth Australian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the format. Boland ended with figures of 3/2 from just two overs in the second innings.

#2 Best bowling figures in their 100th Test

Playing his 100th Test, ace pacer Mitchell Starc put up a memorable performance with the ball. He ripped through the West Indies batting unit, bagging six wickets in the second innings.

He returned with figures of 6/9 from 7.3 overs, dismissing John Campbell, Mikyle Louis, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Shai Hope, and Jayden Seales. His figures are the best by a bowler in his 100th Test. The previous best figures were 6/54 by the legendary Muthiah Muralidaran against Bangladesh in 2006.

#1 Fastest five-wicket haul

Mitchell Starc, who bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings, also became the fastest to do so in terms of balls taken. The left-arm pacer took just 15 balls to complete the milestone, which is the quickest by any bowler.

The previous record was in 19 balls, jointly held by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland. Starc also became only the fourth Australian to 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon.

