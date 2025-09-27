5 stunning similarities between India's Super Over wins vs Sri Lanka in 2024 and Asia Cup 2025 

The final Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 produced a thrilling contest between India and Sri Lanka, with the match being decided in a Super Over. The clash took place on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Put into bat, the Men in Blue piled up 202/5 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with 61 off 31 balls. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 from 34 deliveries, while Sanju Samson contributed a quick 39 off 23 balls.

In reply, Pathum Nissanka brought up his maiden T20I century off just 52 balls, receiving strong support from Kusal Perera, who struck 58 off 32. The chase went down to the wire with Sri Lanka needing 12 runs off the final over, Nissanka on strike, and Harshit Rana entrusted with the ball.

Ad

Trending

Rana struck immediately, dismissing Nissanka for a brilliant 107 off 58 deliveries, which included seven fours and six sixes. Janith Liyanage managed a couple of runs on the next ball, followed by a bye on the third.

Dasun Shanaka added two runs on the fourth delivery before hitting a boundary off the penultimate ball. With three needed off the final delivery, Sri Lanka managed only two, finishing on 202/5 and taking the match into a Super Over.

Ad

In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh was brilliant, picking up two wickets in five balls as Sri Lanka managed only two runs. In response, Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs off the first ball, helping the Men in Blue win the Super Over.

While the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka went to a Super Over, the two teams had faced a similar situation in the third game of their 2024 three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious.

Ad

On that note, we look at five remarkable similarities between India’s Super Over wins against Sri Lanka in 2024 and the Asia Cup 2025.

#1 Sri Lanka scored two runs in the Super Over

In the third game of the 2024 three-match series, Sri Lanka batted first but lost two wickets for just two runs in the first three deliveries, with Washington Sundar bowling for India. Similarly, in the Asia Cup 2025 clash, they were again reduced to two runs in five balls, this time with Arshdeep Singh on the bowling attack for the Men in Blue.

Ad

#2 India won the game on the very first ball

In the 2024 game, India sealed victory on the very first ball with a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling for Sri Lanka. Similarly, in the Asia Cup 2025 clash, the Men in Blue once again finished the Super Over on the first delivery, this time scoring three runs off Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs on both occasions

Suryakumar Yadav secured India’s victory against Sri Lanka in 2024 by hitting a boundary. Similarly, the India T20I captain repeated the feat in the Asia Cup 2025, striking the winning runs for the Men in Blue.

Ad

#4 Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav opened the innings

Another remarkable similarity between India’s Super Over wins against Sri Lanka in 2024 and the Asia Cup 2025 is that on both occasions, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the Men in Blue, with the former sealing the game on the very first ball.

#5 Kusal Perera was dismissed for a golden duck both times

During the Super Over of the 2024 series game, Kusal Perera fell for a golden duck to Washington Sundar. History repeated itself in the Asia Cup 2025, with the left-hander once again dismissed for a golden duck, this time by Arshdeep Singh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news