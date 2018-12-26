5 surprising captaincy decisions by Virat Kohli in 2018

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has already become one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. He took up the responsibility when the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014.

Kohli began his captaincy with a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka in 2015 and registered 3-0 series win against South Africa in the same year.

Under his captaincy, the Indian team went on to win the Test series against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia at home. And in 2018 Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year. However, the Indian team lost the Test series in South Africa and England.

While the Delhi-born batsman is doing a fantastic job as captain, he has also made some decisions which have not paid off. In our article, let us take a look at the five surprising decisions from Virat Kohli this year.

#1 Dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the Centurion Test

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the few bowlers who can move the ball both ways. Kohli included Bhuvneshwar for the first Test against South Africa where the pitches are friendly to the fast bowlers.

The right-arm pacer didn't fail to impress as he troubled South Africa's top-order, scalping 4 and 2 wickets in the first and second innings respectively. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 25 and 13 in the first and second innings respectively.

The all-round effort from Bhuvneshwar Kumar went in vain as the hosts went on to win the game by 75 runs to take the lead in the series.

Despite his heroics in the first game, he was dropped by the Indian skipper for the second Test. India ended up losing that match too, and with it the series.

