5 T20 records that Mohammad Rizwan broke in a stellar 2021 season

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had an unforgettable 2021, especially in the T20 format. He played a number of stellar knocks, most of them in international cricket. Even in the T20 World Cup 2021, he was among the tournament’s most consistent batters. He scored 281 runs at an average of over 70 in the ICC event.

In fact, Rizwan and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dominated the batting charts and were the top two run-getters in T20I cricket in the year. While Rizwan scored 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89, Azam finished with 939 runs at a strike rate of 127.58.

It was only fitting that Rizwan ended the year with the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards as Pakistan thumped West Indies 3-0. Rizwan scored a brilliant 87 off 45 as Pakistan chased down 208 with ease in the final T20I of the series on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan: A record-breaking 2021

Over the course of the year, Rizwan broke a number of records in the T20 format. Here’s a look at five prominent ones.

#1 First batter to score 2000 runs in a year in T20s

During the T20 World Cup in the UAE, Rizwan broke Chris Gayle’s record for most runs in a year in T20 cricket. Gayle smashed 1665 runs in the T20s in 2015. On Thursday, in the last T20I of the year, Rizwan went one step further and became the first batter to register 2000 runs in a year in T20 cricket.

Thanks to his smashing knock of 87 against West Indies on Thursday, Rizwan ended the year on 2,036 T20 runs, with 18 half-centuries and a century in T20 cricket. He finished 2021 with an average of 56.55 and a strike rate of 132.03.

#2 First batter to score 1000 runs in T20I cricket

Rizwan also became the first batter to score more than 1000 runs in T20I cricket. He played 29 matches for Pakistan in the T20 format and hammered 1326 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. The 29-year-old, who has also signed a contract with Sussex for the 2022 season, hit one hundred and 12 fifties during the T20I season.

The previous record for most runs in a calendar year in T20Is was held by Paul Stirling, who smashed 748 runs in 20 matches in 2019. Stirling’s runs came at a strike rate of 140.60 and included eight fifties.

Apart from Rizwan, Pakistan skipper Azam also went past Stirling’s record during a memorable 2021 season in T20Is. With 939 runs from 29 games, he is now second on the list of batters with the most runs in a calendar year.

#3 Most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is

During his knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi on Thursday, Rizwan struck three sixes. With this, he created a new record for hitting most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is. Rizwan ended the year with 42 maximums.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter broke New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s record, created in the same year. Guptill, who played 18 T20Is in 2021 for the Black Caps, ended with 41 sixes while scoring 678 runs at a strike rate of 145.49.

#4 First batter to hit 100 fours in a calendar year in T20Is

Before 2021, no player had smashed 100 fours in a calendar year in T20Is. Rizwan achieved the feat with ease in a stroke-filled year.

In 29 matches, he smashed 119 fours. Rizwan’s captain Azam fell short of becoming the second player to achieve the feat. He ended up hitting 99 fours to go with 17 sixes.

#5 Featuring in most 100-run partnerships in T20Is

During their 158-run stand in the third T20I against West Indies in Karachi on Thursday, Rizwan and Azam became the most prolific batting pair in T20Is when it comes to featuring in century stands.

The partnership between Rizwan and Azam in Karachi was their sixth 100-plus stand in T20Is. The previous record was held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who have so far featured in five century stands in T20Is.

