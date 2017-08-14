5 takeaways from India's ODI and T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series

From Yuvraj's omission to Shardul's inclusion, the Indian squad has a few talking points.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 23:38 IST

Rohit Sharma has been named as India's vice-captain

BCCI announced India's 15 member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka on 13th August. The series includes five ODI matches and one T20 game.

The selectors have made major changes in the ODI line-up and have picked the team eyeing the 2019 World Cup.

The squad features some high profile omissions and also has some interesting selections. We look at the top five takeaways India's ODI selection

#5 Rohit Sharma returns, named as the vice-captain

In Virat Kohli, India have found a long-term leader. Considering Kohli's staggering consistency, he is sure to lead India for an extended duration. The issue India are facing is of the vice-captain of the team who will handle the reins of the team during Kohli's absence.

In the past, the selectors choose Ajinkya Rahane for this job, but currently, the Mumbai batsman's place in the team is in question and hence he isn't the ideal candidate for the post of vice-captain.

By naming Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, the selectors have settled this issue. The right-hand batsman has led Mumbai Indians pretty well in the IPL and his batting at the top of the order in the last couple of years has been consistent.

This also makes it clear that Rohit's place in the ODI team is secure and he will directly walk into the playing XI after being out of action for some months due to injuries.