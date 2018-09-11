Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 takeaways from Virat Kohli's tenure as captain so far

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
552   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
How much out of 10 would you give this man as captain?

With the upcoming tour to Australia, a full cycle will be complete for Virat Kohli the international captain. MS Dhoni's shock retirement from Test cricket after the Boxing Day Test of 2014 meant Kohli attained full responsibilities of the Test side in the New Year's Test of 2015 and what a ride it has been ever since then.

He has led India in 39 Tests before the ongoing one at The Oval and is already second on the list for most wins as captain in Indian cricket, with his predecessor only ahead of him.

In ODI cricket, Kohli has led India in 52 matches and the side has won 39 of them, making him the best ever Indian captain so far, purely on the basis of the win percentage.

As India get set for more high-octane cricket in the coming months, here are five takeaways so far from Kohli's tenure as the leader of this side:

#5 The metamorphosis of India's fast bowlers

The crop of fast bowlers have evolved superbly under Kohli
The crop of fast bowlers have evolved superbly under Kohli

There was a feeling that everybody got under MS Dhoni that the fast bowlers weren't quite bowling as well as they were billed by the public. Dhoni would set a particular kind of field and more often than not, the quicks would spray the ball in another direction.

Under Kohli, the same group of quicks have evolved and how. Ishant Sharma, the butt of so many jokes under Dhoni seems to have finally become the bowler that everybody wished to see for so many years.

Mohammed Shami may not be the most consistent seamer in terms of picking up wickets, but when it's his day he ensures he runs through oppositions.

Jasprit Bumrah has walked into Test cricket and taken it to like a duck to water. Umesh Yadav seems to have realised his full potential and is bowling fast and proving to be effective.

The end for Kohli's tenure may not be in sight anytime soon, but one can be sure that when that point does come, this aspect of Indian cricket will surely be one of the high points.

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
