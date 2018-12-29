5 Talking Points from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 4

Indians took the field at the MCG on day 4 of this match hoping to add a few more runs to their overnight tally. India declared at 105-8 and set Australia a mammoth target of 399 in the second innings.

Marcus Harris walked back with a low score yet again and Aaron finch did not last long either. Khawaja and Marsh put on a spirited stand for the 3rd wicket but Shami bowled a beauty to dismiss Khawaja. Bumrah yet again trapped Marsh in front of the stumps and Head threw away his wicket with a loose cover drive.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers once again and Jadeja maintained a consistent line and length to stop the flow of runs from one end. Cummins fought a lone battle from one end and dragged Australia to 255-8 at the end of day’s play. Here are a few talking points from this day.

#1 Cummins’s fighting half-century

Pat Cummins

Without any doubt, Pat Cummins has been Australia’s best player this series and this time he bailed Australia out of a tough situation with an invaluable half-century in the second innings. The most stunning aspect of Pat Cummins’s performance in this match has been his incredible work rate.

After consistently bowling high 140s and hitting the deck hard by bending his back for 45 overs in the game, He just never looked tired during his brilliant batting performance. He showed that he has the technique to survive against a good bowling attack and he always looked to play with a straight bat and was reluctant to throw away his wicket.

At the end of the day’s play, the whole of MCG erupted to applaud their lone warrior for his “never give up” attitude even though Australia have very little chances of winning this test. Tomorrow again, Cummins won’t give up easily and India will be hoping to get red him of quickly.

