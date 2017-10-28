Sri Lanks vs Pakistan 2017, 2nd T20I: 5 talking points

Some key points from the second T20I at Abu Dhabi

by Karthik Ramalingam Opinion 28 Oct 2017, 03:04 IST

In a rather surprising turn of events, Sri Lanka gave Pakistan a run for its money, but eventually succumbed to defeat. This marked the 15th successive loss for Sri Lanka in the shorter formats (ODI and T20I combined). It was a closely contested match, as Pakistan barely managed to scrape through to a two-wicket victory.

Let us take a look at some of the decisive moments of the match.

#5 Sri Lanka's top order in form

Gunathilaka scored a convincing half-century

It was evident from the very first over that the Sri Lankan batsmen had no intention of gifting early wickets to the bowlers. Openers Gunathilaka and Munaweera consistently scored at least one run per ball, taking occasional risks.

Munaweera got out against the run of play, and Gunathilaka then joined hands with Samarawickrama to form a 63-run partnership. He was eventually out for 51 off 48 deliveries, which proved to be the only half-century of the match.