5 teams with most 400+ scores in ODIs

20 years back, a total in excess of 300 was a luxurious sight for the fans in One Day Internationals. 270-280 was considered a match-winning score even at a time when ODIs featured 60 overs a side. However, batsmen like Sanath Jayasuriya, Virender Sehwag, and AB de Villiers have made even 400 look pretty easy.

Nowadays, even 350 is not a safe first innings total. Chases in excess of 350 have become a regular place in ODIs. While bowlers may not be getting much help, the batsmen certainly seem to be enjoying it in both ODIs and T20Is.

With the change in regulations, increase in the size of bats and smaller grounds, the batsmen seem to be enjoying in the limited-overs format. The advent of T20 cricket has improved the rate of run-scoring in ODIs. As batting powerplays and other fielding restrictions have come into play, 400+ totals have become a trend.

Over the last few years, teams have easily scored 400 runs in an innings in ODI cricket. Here are the top five teams with most 400 plus scores in the ODIs:

#5 Australia - 2 times

Australian batsman Michael Hussey sweeps

Australia registered the 400 plus score for the very first time in the history of One Day International against South Africa in 2006. Batting first, Australia registered a mammoth total of 434 runs with the help of Ricky Ponting's 164 and half-centuries from Mike Hussey, Simon Katich, and Adam Gilchrist.

But, the Proteas managed to upset the Australians by chasing 434 runs thanks to Herschelle Gibbs' 175 and half centuries from Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher. Aussies' other 400 plus score came against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup. David Warner's 178 off 133 helped his team to post a massive total of 417 on board that saw Afghanistan bundled out for just 142 runs.