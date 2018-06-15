Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Teams with shortest innings in their debut Test

How have teams fared on their Test debut with the bat? A look at the shortest innings in Tests by teams on debut

Nikhil CricCrazyNIKS
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:36 IST

CRICKET-IND-AFG-STANIKZAI
CRICKET-IND-AFG-STANIKZAI

Every country prides itself on its Test record and the fans boast of Test victories away from home like personal achievements. Not always though do things work out as expected and Test cricket's latest entrants found that out the hard way in their inaugural Test.

Test cricket is hailed as the best format of the game as it demands a lot of application and mental strength apart from a good knowledge of the game of cricket. At times teams find it tough to adapt to the standard of international cricket and hence take their time to get used to the norm. The first one is usually tough on every team since it exposes them to new challenges and makes them counter conditions that they aren't used to.

We look at five instances when teams batted the least number of overs in their first ever Test match.

#5 Ireland 47.2 overs, 130 all out vs Pakistan, 2018

The men from Ireland had a decent entry to the Test arena in their maiden appearance which came against Pakistan earlier this year. Ireland won the toss and made a good start having Pakistan in trouble at 71 for 3 but half-centuries from Asad Shafiq and Shadab Khan along with useful cameos from the lower order saw them post 310 for 9 declared.

Ireland v Pakistan - Test Match: Day Five
Ireland v Pakistan - Test Match: Day Five

Ireland never got going in their reply and were skittled out for 130 in 47.2 overs as the Pakistan bowlers were too hot to handle for them. Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir shared six wickets between them while Shadab chipped in with 3 for 31. Ireland hung in the game thanks to Kevin O'Brien's ton following-on and had Pakistan in check for just enough time to show the world that they were here to stay.

