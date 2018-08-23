5 things we learnt from the third Test match between India and England

Jeevitesh Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 721 // 23 Aug 2018, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

If it was Kohli who made a bad decision of bowling an extra spinner when the conditions clearly demanded to play a seamer, here at Trent Bridge, Root's generosity of selecting to bowl first helped India. But it takes nothing away from the performance Indians have put right through the 3rd Test match at Trent Bridge. They have outplayed the hosts in all three departments of the game. Lots of positives for India in this game and a lot of talking points for us.

#1 Virat Kohli ends the debate

There was a chance for Kohli to prove everyone wrong when India arrived in England for their 5 Test match series. Kohli's brilliant record as a batsman had one aberration, his woeful record in Test matches in England. There was always someone to remind him of his failure in England whenever he made runs elsewhere in the world.

But he has put all those doubts of 'not being a good batsman in seaming conditions' aside and played remarkably. From being a bunny to Anderson, Kohli has turned into a beast.

He has also ended atleast for the time being the debate about who is the best among the 'top four' of Smith, Williamson, root and Kohli himself.

There's no question who is the best batsman in the world right now.

1 / 5 NEXT