Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things we learnt from the third Test match between India and England

Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
721   //    23 Aug 2018, 16:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

If it was Kohli who made a bad decision of bowling an extra spinner when the conditions clearly demanded to play a seamer, here at Trent Bridge, Root's generosity of selecting to bowl first helped India. But it takes nothing away from the performance Indians have put right through the 3rd Test match at Trent Bridge. They have outplayed the hosts in all three departments of the game. Lots of positives for India in this game and a lot of talking points for us.


#1 Virat Kohli ends the debate


There was a chance for Kohli to prove everyone wrong when India arrived in England for their 5 Test match series. Kohli's brilliant record as a batsman had one aberration, his woeful record in Test matches in England. There was always someone to remind him of his failure in England whenever he made runs elsewhere in the world.

But he has put all those doubts of 'not being a good batsman in seaming conditions' aside and played remarkably. From being a bunny to Anderson, Kohli has turned into a beast.

He has also ended atleast for the time being the debate about who is the best among the 'top four' of Smith, Williamson, root and Kohli himself.

There's no question who is the best batsman in the world right now.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw
Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is life.
4 key takeaways from the third Test match between England...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: Three things we learnt from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
3 unnoticed things from the 1st Test between England and...
RELATED STORY
India vs England : Three things that need to change for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us