Teachers' Day Special: 5 things Virat Kohli has taught us

If someone utters the word ‘teacher’ and asks its synonymous equivalent to cricket, the first names that would crop up in one’s mind would be either Gavaskar, Tendulkar or Dravid.

These gifted sportsmen have ground it out and made a name for themselves through sheer honesty, integrity and hard work. There are no reservations on the number of learnings these greats have passed on to the next generation.

Now, while our generation has enjoyed watching them play on television and respected the way they've carried themselves, we’ve never quite connected to them the way we've connected to Kohli.

Kohli is the personification of excellence, valour and grit along with a never-say-die attitude. He is someone who carries the burden of the Indian cricket team on his shoulders, just like his predecessor, Sachin, did in the 90s.

Now, while his talent on the field is unprecedented, one might question whether his attitude is worthy of youngsters to emulate.

Yes, he is someone who has no qualms about showing his middle finger on the playing field.

Yes, he is someone who has abused reporters interfering in practice sessions.

Yes, he is someone your traditional 60-year-old uncle would call ‘asanskaari.’

Yet, in my opinion, the greatness of Kohli lies far beyond these trivial things.

Here are the 5 things that epitomize his stature - not only as a cricketer, but also as a human being.

Give your 100%, no matter what

“ It does not matter who says what about me, as long as I give my 100%, I’m not answerable to anyone.” – Virat Kohli.

Virat has always focused on pushing the boundaries to achieve goals - be it in batting, captaincy or fitness. He is someone who isn't shy to admit that he likes taking captaincy tips from Dhoni; someone who has transformed from a chubby kid to a world-class athlete; someone who is on his way to scoring more runs in the game than anyone ever has. The reason for all of this, is that he gives more than a 100%, every breathing moment, with a razor-sharp focus on his only goal - To make India the number one cricketing nation.

Here is a story not many know about Kohli –

At the end of the day's play during the 4th Test of England’s tour of India 2016, in Mumbai, Virat Kohli was unbeaten on over a 100 runs. Yet, 2 hours after the scheduled close of play, he was seen at the gym of Trident hotel, Nariman Point for a 2-hour session.

“I want to run my 100th run as fast as I run my first run,” said Kohli. “I’m really tired right now, but if I don’t work out when I’m tired, how will I push myself to sprint for that extra second run when I’m batting on the ground?”

This one incident underlines his commitment to the game. How many, after scoring a century in the Mumbai heat, would still go and workout in the gym after the day’s play?

Kohli went on to score 235 runs in that Test match and was rightly adjudged as player of the match.

