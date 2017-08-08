5 things which went wrong for South Africa in the 4th Test match

South Africa lost the Old Trafford Test by 177 runs and thereby the series 3-1.

by Pranjal Mech Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 01:52 IST

Moeen Ali's all-round display fetched him the Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series award

South Africa's 2017 tour to England has been a miserable one, to say the least with the Proteas losing out to the hosts in all three formats of the game.

The final nail in the coffin came at Old Trafford as the visitors lost the fourth and final Test match by a margin of 177 runs. The victory meant that Joe Root's reign as Test skipper got off to a victorious start with England winning the series 3-1 following victories at Lord's and the Kennington Oval.

South Africa did manage to put a little fight with the victory at Trent Bridge in the second Test - that too when their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada had been suspended - but there's no doubt that they were thoroughly outplayed by the hosts in all three departments.

Here are 5 things which went wrong for South Africa in the 4th Test match.

#1 Underestimating Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali continues to remain a mystery with the ball but one would have expected the South African to have been a little more prepared considering the way he has been bowling throughout the series.

However, the Old Trafford Test proved that the Proteas did not pay enough attention to the all-rounder (the first player in Test history with over 250 runs and 25+ wickets in a four-match series - there's no way that one can continue ignoring him from that bracket) even after his hat-trick in the Kennington Oval Test match.

The South Africans fail to arrest his batting as well as he scored a quick-fire 75 in the second innings as well before running out of partners and it is high time that the world pays attention to Moeen Ali as a serious threat.