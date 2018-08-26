5 things you did not know about the newest sensation in Indian Cricket, Rishabh Pant

Rituparna Das

Young Rishabh Pant created history on his debut test match only about a week ago when he became the first Indian to take five catches as a wicket-keeper in his first ever international test game. At 20 years of age, the young lad has already attracted attention from all over the globe and seems to be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Pant has shown a lot of character in recent times, be it his flamboyant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 or his unwavering determination even in the face of being sledged by the best in the game like Stuart Broad in England. But there's still a lot to be known about the youngster. Here are 5 things you did not know about Rishabh Pant.

5. Rishabh Pant considers Adam Gilchrist to be his idol

Rishabh Pant made his debut against England on August 18, 2018

As a young child, Rishabh Pant was attracted towards the game of cricket by the heroics of none other than the legendary Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist. In fact, he was so influenced by his idol that the technical resemblances between the two players are uncanny.

Just like Gilchrist, Pant is also a left-handed batsman. Having been inspired by a cricketing stalwart like Adam Gilchrist, Pant has made himself into an ideal disciple as he's equipped with the bat and equally agile behind the stumps, much like his idol.

4. Pant is the third youngest Indian with a triple century in first-class cricket

Rishabh is the third youngest Indian to hold this rare feat

Talent and hard work in the right balance is the winning combination in any field. Rishabh Pant is no exception to this. From a very young age, he's been proving his mettle again and again. In fact, he is the third youngest Indian to hold the remarkable feat of scoring a triple century in a first-class game.

Ranking only after Wasim Jaffer and Abhinav Mukund, Pant became the third youngest Indian and the fourth youngest overall to achieve this commendable feat when he smashed 308 off 326 balls against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy back in October 2016.

