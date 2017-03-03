5 things you didn't know about Matthew Wade

Bold and aggressive, gritty and determined, here are five things you didn't know about Australia's Matthew Wade.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 17:34 IST

Matthew Wade's first innings of note came when opening the batting

Gutsy in cricket is a word you would associate with someone like Graeme Smith or Anil Kumble. Matthew Wade, Australia's wicket-keeper, is no Smith. Neither is he a Kumble. But his rise to the Baggy Green level wasn't a path covered with a bed of roses.

Wade has had several personal setbacks in his life and to overcome all that to represent Australia at the highest level shows the kind of determination and grit you would associate with great cricketers. He may not be there yet but after fighting his way back into the 11 yet another time, Wade has to be taken seriously.

The 29-year-old had fought his way past Brad Haddin to become Australia's premier keeper in 2012. But by the time the Ashes returned in 2013, he was replaced by Haddin. The retirement of Haddin opened the door for Wade again but this time only in the limited overs formats.

Peter Nevill was preferred in the Test team. Once Nevill struggled to string together scores that counted, Wade pushed his way back into the squad yet again in the series against South Africa last year.

On that note, take a look at a few things you probably didn’t know about Australia’s wicket-keeper.

#5 First score of note came when opening the innings

Wade's success in domestic limited overs cricket meant that he was called up to the national T20 team in 2011 for a match against the Proteas. But it took a while before he could make an impact in the squad.

That came in February in the next year in a T20 against India in Sydney. It was George Bailey's captaincy debut for Australia and Wade was pushed up to open the batting. With Australia batting first, the wicket-keeper batsman played without pressure and compiled his maiden half-century for the Aussies.

A terrific innings studded with some innovative shots and sheer power, Wade had made the Aussie fans sit up and take notice of him. He made 72 from 43 balls setting up a total of 171 for Australia which India did not even manage to come close to.