5 times a Dhoni led Indian team tied a match

Pratik Doshi
Top 5 / Top 10
384   //    26 Sep 2018, 13:44 IST

<p>

No cricketer loves to take the game deep, absorb the pressure and then flourish under it quite like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is no surprise then, that quite a lot of games that Dhoni has been a part of or captained in, have resulted in ties. In a quirk of fate, Dhoni surprised everyone by captaining India for the 200th time in a match against Afghanistan - after a period of 696 days. He was still the same, old captain cool once again. And he did what no other captain has ever done before - He led the team to a tie for the 5th time ever - a world record in itself.

Here's a recap of all 5 One Day International matches when MS Dhoni has led India to a tie.

#1 India vs England - Bengaluru 2011


<p>

This was the first instance when MS Dhoni led the Indian team to a tied match. India started off brilliantly with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 120 off 115 balls, followed by 50s by Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh. However, the lower middle order lost its way, with the last 6 batsmen scoring just under 60 runs. At the halfway stage, India were favourites having 338 runs on the board.

What followed in the second half was a tremendous batting display by the English captain Andrew Strauss, who top scored with 158 off 145 balls. Ian Bell was the second highest top scorer with 69. At one stage, England were cruising with the score at 281-2 in the 43rd over. However, Zaheer Khan pulled things back for India by dismissing Strauss and Bell in quick succession, bringing India back into the game. What followed was a nail-biter that ended with both teams scoring equal runs.

Pratik Doshi
On normal days I watch cricket. On abnormal days I play cricket. On all days I breathe cricket.
