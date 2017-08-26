5 times cricket was tainted with racism

In a world still plagued by the ills of racism, cricket too has seen its own fair share of controversies.

by Saransh Shenoy Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 16:16 IST

Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh were involved in one of Indian cricket's most shameful moments

Often through subtle references and sometimes in violent ways, the age-old discrimination of people on the basis of race, color, religion or any such class, racism, as we call it generally, continues to scourge all walks of society, even in this millennium.

Intentional, friendly banter, or supposedly harmless humor, whatever you call it, the game of cricket too has had its fair share of racist controversies.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite”

Quoting from ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ – the autobiography of great Nelson Mandela, the former U.S. president was reacting to violent racist attacks that rocked the town of Charlottesville recently.

Here's a look through some of these controversies that left a bad taste on the game:

Geoffrey Boycott makes racist remarks about knighted cricketers

“Mine’s been turned down twice. I’d better black me face”

Just a few days after Obama’s tweets went viral, in another part of the world, former England batsman and BBC Test Match Special pundit Geoffrey Boycott put himself in a tight spot with racist remarks at a Q&A session, held on the sidelines of the recent day-night Test at Edgbaston between England and the Windies.

To a question on knighthood at the informal gathering, Boycott claimed the honour was handed out like “confetti” to West Indian greats, including Sir Viv Richards and Sir Curtly Ambrose, while ignoring English cricketers since it was last received by Sir Alec Bedser in 1997(Ian Botham was knighted in 2007 for services to charity), and reckoned he would have a better chance if he were black.

Probably intended to express his displeasure at this practice, the racist undertones of this remark, however, was unmissable.