5 times cricketers got into a public fight

Cricketers have gained enormous popularity in recent times. The top cricketing superstars are among the most-followed celebrities in the world.

However, with a lot of fame, cricketers generally lose their private space as well. People follow them wherever they go and try to intrude into their personal space. Sometimes, players lose their cool and get into a verbal argument or even a physical fight with other individuals.

In this listicle, we will look at five such instances where cricketers were involved in a public fight.

#1 One of the current India cricketers - Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has grabbed the headlines after a massive controversy last night. The star Indian cricketer visited a club in Mumbai with his friends.

A few fans reportedly asked him for a selfie, which the Indian cricketer obliged. However, the fans then asked for more pictures that led to Shaw refusing them. A fight soon broke out between Shaw, his friends and people who were asking for selfies.

Multiple reports and videos have surfaced online related to this controversy. However, the truth about who was at fault is not yet known.

#2 One of the current England cricketers - Ben Stokes

England Cricketer Ben Stokes On Trial For Affray (Image: Getty)

Current England Test captain Ben Stokes was involved in a public fight in a nightclub at Bristol on September 25, 2017. According to BBC, the England all-rounder knocked out Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali.

CCTV footage showed Stokes being the main aggressor in the nightclub fight. Police officers arrested Stokes after the incident. Stokes' England teammate Alex Hales was also a part of the controversy.

"Mr Ali is alleged to have threatened Mr Stokes' England teammate Alex Hales with a bottle during the altercation, while it is claimed Mr Hale broke off a metal pole from a nearby road sign after being allegedly knocked out by Mr Stokes," the BBC reported.

Ben Stokes said in his statement that he acted in self-defense after seeing Ali and Hale abuse two gay men.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Praveen Kumar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

Rohit Sharma and Praveen Kumar had a fight with some fans in England during India's tour of the UK in 2011. The two Indian cricketers were practicing in the nets ahead of their games against England.

During the net session, a few fans passed comments that angered both the Indian players. You can watch the video of their verbal fight with the fans right here.

#4 Parvinder Awana

Former Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana once suffered a beatdown at the hands of some goons who mistook him for a member of a rival gang. The Times of India reported that on July 21, 2017, Awana tried to stop a fight between two groups in Noida while he went to the local market in his SUV.

When Awana had just left the spot, four people chased him, forced him to stop and thrashed him. It was later revealed that the accused had a quarrel with an ice factory worker. Awana came to that place to buy ice and tried to cool down both the groups, but the accused mistook him as a rival group member and attacked him.

#5 One of the current Pakistan cricketers - Hasan Ali

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was criticized a lot on social media when he dropped a catch in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match against Australia. The Pakistani pacer was trolled by fans at stadiums wherever he played cricket.

Ali lost his cool at one of the fans during a local game and chased him. A video of that incident went viral on social media in December last year.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes